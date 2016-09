Video: Citizens on both sides of the issue speak on zoning request by Hand of Hope Ministry, an anti-abortion group, during the Raleigh City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C. Hand of Hope owns the property next to Preferred Women’s Health Center and wants it rezoned from residential to commercial, in order to relocate from leased space it occupies on Jones Franklin further away from Preferred.