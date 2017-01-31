‘IF: Gathering’ brings women across the nation together virtually

Women around the world and in the Triangle will be joining together the weekend of Feb. 3 and 4 for “IF: Gathering 2017.”
While the event itself takes place in Austin, Texas, groups will be together in other communities to be a part of it as it is streamed live.
The first “IF: Gathering” took place in 2014. The concept was developed by Christian author and speaker Jennie Allen, who engaged a core group of women to put on a program that was designed to gather, equip and unleash women to live out God’s calling in their lives. All of the women who are center stage at the gathering are leaders in their communities.
“This year some of the speakers include Christian author, speaker and president of Proverbs 31 Ministry, Lysa Terkheurst, as well as Ann Voskamp, another well-known female Christian author,” said Christianna Karr, who is hosting a gathering at The Point Church in North Raleigh. “Having strong women leaders within the church body empowers women to see firsthand examples of how God can use anyone for His good and His glory.”
Hosts like Karr are given materials that allow them to facilitate breakout sessions at the remote locations based on what attendees are seeing and hearing in Texas.
“This year the focus of the conference is on the book of Acts in the Bible,” Karr said. “This book tells the story of the creation of the early church after Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection. One of the beautiful things that occurred during this period of history is that the church rallied together with the sole purpose of telling all people about Jesus Christ. The church during this time was unified, generous, hospitable and passionate for the cause of Christ.”
The “IF: Gathering” in North Raleigh takes place Friday, Feb. 3, beginning at 7 p.m., where The Point Church meets at 6904 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. The Saturday session begins at 10 a.m. The event has no set admission charge, but donations will be accepted.
Another group of women will also be gathering at Crossroads Fellowship Millbrook campus, and the women of Exchange Church are meeting in Wake Forest. For more information about any of these locations, visit the website register.ifgathering.com and search by ZIP code. There you will also find registration links and information about meals and snacks both days.
Karr believes that the message of the “IF: Gathering” is timely, given the current political climate of this nation.
“IF we look at the example of the early church and begin to apply what we learn from them in Scripture, what kind of impact can we have in the community that we are in?” Karr said. “The church’s mission is to emulate Christ and to share His story with others. The goal of this conference is to motivate the women of the church to radically begin to transform our culture through the Holy Spirit’s work within the church and share that with others.”
Carla Turchetti compiles Faith in Focus. Email her with details of upcoming events at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com
