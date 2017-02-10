Kane pays just under $7 million for land near North Hills

North Hills developer Kane Realty has secured the final piece of land needed for a planned 34-acre expansion of its development toward Wake Forest Road.
The 20.2-acre piece of land was sold to the company from a family trust for just under $7 million, according to a Wake County property deed filed Wednesday. The other 13 acres are secured under a long-term lease, which has been in place for several years.
Kane filed a request last year asking the city to rezone the wooded site on the east side of Six Forks Road. The change would allow for building up to 1.3 million square feet of office space, 125,000 square feet of retail space, 2,100 residential units, 950 hotel rooms and 450 senior-living units.
Company CEO John Kane said he believes that the proposal, which still requires Planning Commission and City Council approval, will be successful.
“I think there’s pretty broad support for it,” he said.
The Kane project is one of two rezoning proposals that would expand North Hills and transform the area along St. Albans Drive between Six Forks and Wake Forest Road, which hugs a residential neighborhood to the north.
Unlike what’s already been built on North Hills’ east side, the expansion area will be more spread out, Kane said. About a quarter of the new land will remain undeveloped because of electrical and sewer lines and a protected creek and tributaries.
“It enables us to do a little less urban density and also give a little relief from that and also give back to the community there,” he said. Amenities like a park and greenway for public use may be included in the undeveloped areas.
The North Hills project, and another 20-acre rezoning proposal in the area, encountered early concerns from neighbors about traffic and bright lights but won approval from the Midtown Citizens Advisory Council.
Advisory councils are made up of residents who provide feedback to the city on proposed developments.
In addition to the North Hills work, Kane and his partners also purchased the North Raleigh Hilton for $41.9 million in 2016.
The developers plan to begin renovating the building’s interior and exterior this year, he said.
The Hilton plan includes carving off a 1.6-acre corner of the hotel property closest to Wake Forest for a new medical office building.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments