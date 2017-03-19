Midtown Raleigh News

March 19, 2017 7:58 PM

Raleigh police investigate body found near Crabtree Creek Greenway

By Will Doran

wdoran@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police are investigating a body found near a greenway in East Raleigh on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive for the investigation, according to a Raleigh Police Department press release. That’s near the Crabtree Creek Greenway, where the police eventually conducted their investigation.

The greenway runs for miles across Wake County; this section is in East Raleigh near the Wake Tech Perry Health Sciences Campus and where Interstate 440 and Highway 264 connect.

Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran

Related content

Midtown Raleigh News

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos