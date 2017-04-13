‘There is a new chicken in town.’ Stolen Lake Boone statue temporarily replaced

There’s a new chicken in town.
The missing Lake Boone Chicken, stolen this week, has been replaced with an “Emergency Back Up Chicken.” The chicken’s Facebook page, which has more than 425 likes, announced the arrival of the chicken’s cousin: “Bobby Lee Fowler has come in from the western part of the state to fill in for a bit.”
The Lake Boone Chicken has been a staple of Nancy Hight’s driveway for nearly a decade and sits dressed in ever-changing costumes, even taking a political stance against House Bill 2. The chicken was stolen from its stone perch Sunday near where Lake Boone Trail meets Glenwood Avenue.
On the chicken’s Facebook page Sunday, a photo of a cardboard sign appeared announcing the chicken’s abduction: “Call FBI: Chicken has been stolen.”
Later, another photo appeared, with a new sign asking passersby, “Have you seen this chicken?” In place of where the Lake Boone Chicken was known to roost sat a half-gallon carton of lactose-free milk with a photograph of the chicken taped to the front.
On Tuesday, the page’s latest post introduced the new chicken. The post included a photo that showed the new chicken, Bobby Fowler, standing proudly next to a small sign that reads, “There is A New Chicken in Town.”
According to the page, which is known for concocting creative and sometimes outlandish fables about the chicken, Fowler apparently had studied his famous relative’s dance moves “and is excited to carry on this important family tradition.”
Sunday’s theft isn’t the first for the chicken. It has been stolen four or five times in the past, leaving a stump on Hight’s driveway pillar.
The chicken has acted as a sort of talisman for the area, chronicling Raleigh’s milestones and announcing its mood. The chicken carried a hockey stick when the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup. It wore a yellow raincoat when the weather turned wet.
Josh Shaffer contributed to this story.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
