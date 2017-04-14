The DrunkTown Guy is back online after a long hiatus, but will he stick around?

After swearing off Twitter for nearly a year, The Drunktown Guy account has started firing off tweets once again.
The parody social media account was created in 2015 after a controversial ad ran on the back pages of the North Raleigh News and Midtown Raleigh News, community papers owned by the News & Observer. The ad showed a young, drunken-looking man leaning on a lamp post as if he might vomit, and the text suggested that Raleigh councilwoman Mary-Ann Baldwin wanted to turn downtown Raleigh into “DrunkTown.”
New Year's Eve had me like: pic.twitter.com/zqj0kd5HtC— DrunkTown Guy (@DrunkTownGuy) January 2, 2016
Most of the account’s tweets are jokes about getting drunk in downtown Raleigh, living inside the Interstate-440 Beltline, leaning on lamp posts and observations about the pedal-powered bars known as Trolley Pubs. DrunkTown Guy is one of several hyper-local parody accounts that spoof much-discussed Raleigh topics including Trolley Pubs and the Oakwood Modern House.
“Got room for one more? WOOOOO! @RaleighTrollPub,” the DrunkTown Guy account posted in one of its first posts on Oct. 4, 2015.
Got room for one more? WOOOOO! @RaleighTrollPub— DrunkTown Guy (@DrunkTownGuy) October 5, 2015
The “DrunkTown” ad ran about two months after a five-member City Council majority approved new restrictions on bars and restaurants in downtown Raleigh. The vote and outcry that followed sparked a nearly two-year debate about how to keep downtown lively while appeasing residents who could do without all the late-night noise.
The person or people who operate the Drunktown Guy account have never come forward, and the avatar, or profile photograph, is a cropped photo of the ad featuring the drunk young man propped on a lamp post.
It gained notoriety and was frequently invoked by Twitter users, which tagged the account when sharing news stories or discussing how to use outdoor space in downtown Raleigh.
Raleigh City Council considering a new flag, so I humbly submit my design for consideration https://t.co/vXQx6gsywe pic.twitter.com/f7TW16bk22— Tyler Dukes (@mtdukes) October 21, 2015
The account went dark after much of the discussions died down, and the city devised a plan to use silver bar coaster-sized medallions to tell people where they can stand outside.
When installation of the medallions began this week, DrunkTown Guy was once again summoned to comment on the matter.
I don't even know what happened. I just woke up, not a lamp post in sight! https://t.co/ARjfcXvYrD— DrunkTown Guy (@DrunkTownGuy) April 14, 2017
Since the new markers have mostly been installed and the dust has settled, it’s unclear what DrunkTown Guy’s future is. The account’s administrator did not respond to media inquiries on whether it will continue the account.
But the Twittersphere hopes he does. Because if he’s not around, who will keep those lamp posts inside the Beltline company?
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
