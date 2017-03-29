Community Notes: April 2

Basketball tournament
Cornerstone Baptist Church will host a basketball tournament from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Jaycee Park Community Center, 2405 Wade Ave., Raleigh. The cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.nationalhoops.com.
Lebanese Festival
The Triangle Lebanese American Center will host its 19th annual Lebanese Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at City Plaza in 400 block of Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
Downtown Farmers Market
The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market will open its season at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, at City Plaza in the 400 block of Fayetteville Street. The market will feature more than 30 vendors and will be open on Wednesdays.
Soroptimist award celebration
Soroptimist International of Raleigh will host an award celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at The Glenwood, 3300 Woman’s Club Drive, Raleigh. For information or to register and buy tickets, go to www.SoroptimistRaleigh.org. For questions, email awards@soroptimistraleigh.org.
Historical society lecture
Local historian Karl Larson will discuss “Lost Raleigh” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Mordecai Park Visitors Center, 1 Mimosa St., Raleigh. The event is hosted by the Wake County Historical Society, www.wakehistory.com. The cost is $5 per person.
Paper shredding
The town of Wake Forest will host a free paper-shredding event from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest.
Friday Night on White
The Friday Night on White concert series will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, along South White Street in downtown Wake Forest. Go to https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/friday-night-on-white.aspx.
One Love event
Cardinal Gibbons High School girls’ lacrosse team will host a playday to benefit the One Love Foundation on Saturday, April 29, at 1401 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will include games, concessions and spirit wear. For information about One Love, go to www.joinonelove.org/.
Support groups
Called to Peace Ministries will host two 12-week faith-based support groups for those affected by domestic violence at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Both started March 2. The group meets at Hope Church of Raleigh, 4911 Green Road, Raleigh. An online group is available. Participants are asked to make a $30 donation for the 12-week program. To sign up, email info@calltopeace.org. For information, call 919-374-0778.
Platelet donations
The American Red Cross is accepting platelet donations at the following locations:
▪ Cary Platelet Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary.
▪ North Raleigh Platelet Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way, Raleigh.
▪ Durham Platelet Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Building 3, Durham.
To learn more, go to redcrossblood.org/giveplatelets or call 800-733-2767.
Human Relations Awards
The city of Raleigh Human Relations Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards. A nomination form can be downloaded at www.raleighnc.gov; search Human Relations Commission. Nominations may also be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017hrcawards. For information, contact Marionna Poke-Stewart at 919-996-6100 or marionna.poke-stewart@raleighnc.gov; or Dehja Bond at 919-996-6100 or Dejha.Bond@raleighnc.gov.
Holy Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a free yoga class from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Sunday of each month in the gym at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Donations are accepted.
Square dancing classes
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department offers square dancing for youth and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest. The cost is $10 per month for ages 12-18 and $20 per month for adults age 19 and older. Register at wakeforestnc.recdesk.com or at Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.
HIPPY Home Instruction
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters is a free home literacy program for low-income English- and Spanish-speaking families with children ages 3-5. Materials, supplies, curriculum and activities are provided. For details, call the Family Resource Center of Raleigh at 919-834-9300.
