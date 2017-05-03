Mentors can make a big difference for kids – Wiggins

Mentors made D’Andra Troy.
Now Troy is taking steps to make it her life’s work to show, not tell, what a difference mentors and positive role models make.
She and four of her N.C. State University classmates ended their semester with a required assignment for students earning a social work degree and taking a senior-level class under associate professor Intae Yoon: Go out, big, into the world and practice the principles of social work.
They chose Southeast Raleigh, specifically the area near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Wilmington Street.
And they chose to lend their heads, hands and hearts to Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit organization based on Blount Street that zeroes in on improving today and tomorrow through mentoring, after-school tutoring and activities, and family support.
“For me, it’s everything,” said Troy, 22, a native of Thomasville. “The reason I’m in school and the reason I’ve had so much success is because I got to see role models in programs like this growing up.”
She reminisces about visits at her middle school and high school by college students returning home.
“We’d get excited about college and what we were learning, excited that we could do the same thing, despite where we come from,” Troy said. “And despite our neighborhoods, we could be successful and happy.
“Being able to go back and do the same thing with Neighbor to Neighbor, see their mentoring programs and be an influence and role model is absolutely everything to me.”
Neighbor to Neighbor was thrilled to welcome them.
“You can’t become what you can’t see or touch,” executive director Royce Hathcock said. “You can talk about college all day, but unless you go visit a college and are around people who are in college, you’re unlikely to become it. It takes more than a college tour. We need college students on our turf, building a relationship with our kids.
“Mentors give people a greater sense of the possible.”
In March, the students got started collecting donations and items to help Neighbor to Neighbor stock its incentive store and bank, a reward system for youth ages 7 to 18.
Here’s how it works: Points are earned in the form of real checks for doing academic work – homework, bringing in report cards – and when they show up for mentoring activities. They can use their ID and an assigned barcode, which doubles as a bank account number, to spend their points in the incentive store.
They can choose anything from backpacks and art supplies to headphones, T-shirts and nail polish. Or they can bank it toward savings for items that cost more points or for educational incentive trips.
The N.C. State students hope their project remains sustainable after they’re gone.
Ask Mikayla Henry why. The Shaw University freshman grew up at Neighbor to Neighbor. Now she’s a work-study student helping oversee the organization’s incentive store and bank.
“The store plays a huge role. They’ll see how it will help them become more financially wise with their money and their spending,” said Henry, a 19-year-old Southeast Raleigh High School graduate majoring in biology.
“I was always bad at saving points,” she chuckled. “But it really helped me gain more of a work ethic. It motivates and pushes you to work hard and put in the extra effort to get something that you want.”
Indira “Emi” Gutierrez, 19, is studying psychology at NCSU and is working as a mentor at Neighbor to Neighbor.
“Kids, especially kids from inner cities, sometimes go the wrong path without role models and mentors that connect with them,” said Gutierrez, from Charlotte. “I connect with them.
“It’s just a matter of us being willing to sit with them and cultivate that possibility, that talent.”
Troy’s classmate and ]project partner, Jasmine Braswell, plans to open her own community center in her hometown of Elm City. She wants it to cater not only to youth and families, but also to neighbors who are homeless, sick or hungry.
“It’s the little things we take for granted,” said Braswell, 21. “Everyone deserves to feel like they have someone in their corner.”
ldrwigg@gmail.com
Comments