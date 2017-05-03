Community Notes: May 7

Friday Night on White
The Friday Night on White concert series will feature Smile from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, along South White Street in downtown Wake Forest. For details go to https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/friday-night-on-white.aspx.
Cemetery walking tour
The Wake Forest Cemetery Advisory Board will sponsor its annual historic walking tour from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Wake Forest Cemetery, 400 N. White St. The free, self-guided tour will celebrate the lives of the men and women who established the Wake Forest community, as well as its culture and destiny.
Front Porch Art Walk
The ninth annual Front Porch Art Walk will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The event will feature more than 60 local artists in the historic Oakwood/Mordecai neighborhood of Raleigh on Blount, Franklin, Pace and Peace streets.
Free tech Q&A
Wake County Boys & Girls Club and Computer Repair Doctor are partnering to offer a free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 6675 Falls of Neuse Road, No. 11, Raleigh. Computer Repair Doctor will answer questions, solve minor tech problems and recycle old electronics. Donations to the Boys & Girls Club will be accepted. Go to http://bit.ly/2nYoMSY for information.
Women’s empowerment workshop
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department will sponsor the R.I.S.E. (Rise, Inspire, Succeed, Empower) Women’s Empowerment Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest. The event is free, but pre-registration is required at http://wakeforestnc.recdesk.com/recdeskportal/. A continental breakfast will be served. For information, contact Lisa Jacobs at 919-556-7063 or ljacobs@wakeforestnc.gov.
Oakwood Cemetery Flashlight Tours
Oakwood Cemetery First Friday Flashlight Tours will run May through October. Tours are free, but a $5 donation per person is appreciated. Reservations are required at bit.ly/2oPNYKF or www.historicoakwoodcemetery.org.
Walking Wednesdays
The town of Wake Forest is partnering with the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kerr Family YMCA to host “Walking Wednesdays in Wake Forest.” Residents are encouraged to form walking groups and choose a captain. Captains are invited to register their groups at www.wakeforestnc.gov/walking-wednesdays.aspx and complete the online registration form.
‘The Curious Savage’
Forest Moon Theater will present “The Curious Savage” June 16-18 and June 23-25 at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts, 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest. Friday and Saturday show times are 7:30 p.m.; Sunday show time is 3 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 plus tax for adults and $13 plus tax for students and seniors. For information, go to www.wakeforestrencen.org or call the box office at 919-435-9458.
Support groups
Called to Peace Ministries is hosting two 12-week faith-based support groups for those affected by domestic violence at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Both started March 2. The group meets at Hope Church of Raleigh, 4911 Green Road, Raleigh. An online group is available. Participants are asked to make a $30 donation. To sign up, email info@calltopeace.org. For information, call 919-374-0778.
Platelet donations
The American Red Cross is accepting platelet donations at the following locations:
▪ Cary Platelet Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary.
▪ North Raleigh Platelet Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way, Raleigh.
▪ Durham Platelet Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Building 3, Durham.
To learn more, go to redcrossblood.org/giveplatelets or call 800-733-2767.
Holy Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a free yoga class from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Sunday of each month in the gym at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Donations are accepted.
Square dancing classes
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department offers square dancing for youth and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest. The cost is $10 per month for ages 12-18 and $20 per month for adults age 19 and older. Register at wakeforestnc.recdesk.com or at Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.
HIPPY Home Instruction
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters is a free home literacy program for low-income English- and Spanish-speaking families with children ages 3-5. Materials, supplies, curriculum and activities are provided. For details, call the Family Resource Center of Raleigh at 919-834-9300.
Send Community Notes to nrnews@newsobserver.com.
Comments