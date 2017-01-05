Hoppy Endings hopes to bring small-town feel to North Raleigh

2:10 Coach David Green on why he took the Green Hope football job Pause

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

2:03 Highlights: Seventy-First at Overhills boys basketball

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:49 Snow expected to reach Triangle by Friday night

9:40 Coach K comments after Duke win and Grayson Allen's return after indefinite suspension

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks