ICE arrests Mexican-born man in SWAT raid in Franklin County

A Mexican-born man was arrested Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after a standoff at a Franklin County home.
Raymundo Barrios-Jimenez, 33, was taken into custody after a federal warrant was issued for his arrest, according to television station WNCN.
Barrios-Jimenez was wanted after ICE agents got a tip on Feb. 23 that he may have been at the home and involved in the potential distribution or sale of narcotics, according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Barrios-Jimenez was from Mexico and had been deported from the United States twice in 2011 after entering the country illegally, documents said.
The case was not purely immigration-related and the law enforcement presence that was called out to apprehend Barrios-Jimenez was not typical, an ICE official said Thursday. The show of force was because of the larger criminal investigation into Barrios-Jimenez.
Documents said that investigators looked into the tip and found that Barrios-Jimenez had a car registered to him with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.
At the Spring Hope home Wednesday on Banes Road, off U.S. 64, ICE and officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brought a SWAT unit to arrest Barrios-Jimenez, television station ABC11 reported.
According to family members, ICE agents informed the family that Barrios-Jimenez’s car had been involved in an accident, ABC11 reported. But no one had been out of the home that day, so the family got scared, locked the door and refused to exit.
After a few hours, the SWAT team entered the home and took Barrios-Jimenez.
