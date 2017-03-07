Teen passenger killed in one-car crash in Franklin County

RALEIGH A 17-year-old from Franklinton was killed in a Franklin County crash Tuesday morning when another teenager lost control of the car they were in and struck a fence.
The crash happened about 7:25 a.m. on Cedar Creek Road, according to a release from State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Michael Baker. Jamariuse Quan Gibbs, a passenger in the car, was killed.
A preliminary investigation determined that a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 18-year-old Timothy Henry Coley, was traveling east on Cedar Creek Road, Baker said. Coley lost control of the vehicle, traveled onto the westbound shoulder and struck a fence.
Coley was transported to Wake Medical Center North with minor injuries, Baker said. Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is continuing, Baker said, but speed was a contributing factor.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments