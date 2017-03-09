Brooks Avenue Church of Christ hosts sign language workshop

The Special Needs Ministry at Brooks Avenue Church of Christ is hosting its very first sign language workshop on Saturday, March 18.
Jill Eversmann, a Pediatric SLP and certified Signing Time instructor, will be teaching participants single ASL signs, the alphabet, the numbers one through 10 and will also be offering tips for teaching signs to children.
“Most of our special kids have been taught some form of sign language as they are developing,” said Melinda Oldham, special needs ministry coordinator at the church. “Our experience with sign language will only make communication experiences with those we love, better.”
On March 18 the workshop begins with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. The program starts by 10 and will conclude at noon. It takes place at Brooks Avenue Church of Christ, 700 Brooks Ave. in Raleigh. The signing workshop is free, but participants are asked to register by visiting the Special Needs Ministry’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/specialatbrooks.
The Special Needs Ministry at Brooks Avenue Church of Christ provides support and programs for exceptional people and their families. There is more information about that support at specialatbrooks.org.
Lenten series on peace
Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church is presenting “21st Century Peace and Reconciliation: A Lenten Series In Memory of Mike Bumgarner.”
The three-part Sunday evening public lecture and discussion series honors Bumgarner, a longtime Hudson member.
March 19 will feature Old Testament scholar Dr. Brennan Breed. On March 26 the guest is pastor and New Testament theologian Dr. Frances Taylor Gench. On April 2 there will be a panel discussion featuring local activists Grace Hackney, Sara Stohler and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove.
Each presentation will begin at 6 p.m. in the HMPC Sanctuary, 4921 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh. Reception and refreshments afterward. The entire series is presented free of charge. For more information visit the church’s website at hmpc.org or call the church office at 919-787-1086.
Consignment sales
There will be many great bargains on children’s items at the upcoming KidzStuff Consignment Sale at Hayes Barton Baptist Church. The sale happens twice a year and this is the spring/summer edition, which will feature seasonally appropriate items for warmer weather. The inventory includes gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, books, games, baby gear, nursery decorations and more. This edition of the sale runs March 16 through 18 at HBBC, which is at 1800 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.
That same weekend there will also be a WINGS consignment sale with children’s items at Hollands United Methodist Church. The sale opens Friday evening, March 17 and continues Saturday with thousands of gently used and new items being sold on consignment by local families. Thirty percent of the proceeds of this sale will go to the missions that are supported by the WINGS women’s circle at Hollands United Methodist Church. HUMC is at 9433 Ten Ten Road in Raleigh.
Carla Turchetti compiles Faith in Focus. Email her with details of upcoming events at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com
