A partially decomposed body was found off I-540 near Falls of Neuse Road

A driver, walking to find a repair shop after his car broke down on Interstate 540, found a decomposing body Friday evening.
The victim, who is believed to be a male, was in a wooded area 15 to 20 feet from the guard rail just west of Falls of Neuse Road, Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesman John Jones said in a statement.
The victim was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans and officers found a paracord bracelet near the body, according to the statement. The person's hair was in a ponytail.
The Sheriff's Office said the victim appears to have had hip surgery.
Officers sent the body to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. Jones, reached by phone Saturday, said the man’s identity will probably not be determined before Monday.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.
