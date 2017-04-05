Teen still missing after she disappeared from school Tuesday

A teen who disappeared from Heritage High School on Tuesday is still missing, authorities said Wednesday.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for Sarah Mae Smith, 15, who was last seen at 7:15 a.m. at Heritage, the alert press release said. Police are still searching for Smith, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, said town of Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.
Before Smith disappeared, she was wearing a taupe sweater that extends below her hip, a blue short-sleeve shirt, white denim pants and black crossover casual shoes, the release said. She was wearing several rings on her fingers and a black and white leather wristband on one of her wrists.
Smith also has a small scar on the top of her left thigh, the release said.
The Wake Forest Police Department is asking anyone who may know where Smith is to call its office at 919-554-6150.
