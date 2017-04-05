North Raleigh News

April 5, 2017 3:53 PM

Teen missing from Wake high school found safe in Raleigh

By Chris Cioffi

ccioffi@newsobserver.com

WAKE FOREST

A teen who disappeared from Heritage High School Tuesday was located in Raleigh on Wednesday, town officials said.

Sarah Mae Smith, 15, was found safe in Raleigh, said town of Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree. Authorities issued a Silver Alert Tuesday evening for Smith, who had been last seen at 7:15 a.m. at Heritage, the alert press release said.

Police were seeking help from residents to find Smith, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, Crabtree said.

Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi

