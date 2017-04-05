Teen missing from Wake high school found safe in Raleigh

A teen who disappeared from Heritage High School Tuesday was located in Raleigh on Wednesday, town officials said.
Sarah Mae Smith, 15, was found safe in Raleigh, said town of Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree. Authorities issued a Silver Alert Tuesday evening for Smith, who had been last seen at 7:15 a.m. at Heritage, the alert press release said.
Police were seeking help from residents to find Smith, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, Crabtree said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments