After nearly 20,000 volunteer hours, 11 families have a place to call home

After living in rental apartments for their entire lives, Zouhair El Khaoudari, his wife and children finally have a home to call their own.
The Moroccan-born Khaoudari, who works at a local Starbucks coffee shop, has lived in Raleigh for about a decade and has lived in a variety of rentals. On Saturday, Khaoudari, his wife Aziza Moutaoukil and 10 other families were recognized and welcomed by a crowd of volunteers, family and friends to their 11 newly-built townhomes off of Lake Wheeler Road.
As Khaoudari stood in front of his home on Kirk Avenue in Southwest Raleigh, smiling and holding his son Yaakoub, he said it was hard to explain what it means to finally be a homeowner.
“It’s like you can’t explain how, when you are a father for the first time, you are so happy, you are so excited,” he said. Owning the home gives his 18-month-old and 3-year-old children privacy and stability as they grow up that a rental can’t match, he said.
Khaoudari and four other families have already moved into their homes, and six more will be moving after their units are completed this month, said Kevin Campbell, the president of Habitat for Humanity’s Wake County chapter.
Habitat Wake, established in 1985, builds safe, affordable homes to qualified homebuyers, said Nancy Bromhal a group spokeswoman. The organization requires future owners to invest 200 hours of “sweat equity” building, and they must complete 30 hours of homeowner education before they can buy a house from Habitat.
The 11-unit project, called Build-A-Block, is unique because Habitat Wake worked with the group’s N.C. State University chapter to build the townhomes, Bromhal said. It is the largest partnership in the country between a campus chapter and a habitat affiliate.
This year, Habitat Wake will build 60 homes in Wake County, complete exterior repairs on 45 existing homes and build 100 homes globally, Bromhal said. Funding for the homes comes from several sources, including sponsors, mortgages from homeowners and revenue from the Habitat Wake ReStores.
The Habitat Campus Chapter at N.C. State and other student organizations raised more than $120,000, and over 40 corporations and foundations gave more than $430,000 in gifts to build the homes, a Habitat release said.
In addition to contributing money, dozens of campus organizations spent hours hammering, sawing, installing and painting at the site, which required almost 20,000 volunteer hours, Habitat said.
At the dedication, students and NCSU Chancellor Randy Woodson spoke about how they felt the project not only created a community, but working together on such a big project also strengthened the N.C. State community.
Woodson welcomed the families, hailing from five nations, not only to the neighborhood but to the United States, which attracts people from all over the world seeking opportunities for education and work.
“We’re so happy for you,” he said. “Raise your kids well, and bring them to N.C. State.”
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
