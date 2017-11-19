North Raleigh: Celebrations

Mofsen-Lambert

November 19, 2017 02:02 AM

Charity Grace Lambert, daughter of Tom Lambert of Wilson, NC & Lynn Harris of Raleigh, NC and Michael Mofsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Mofsen of St. Louis, MO and Nanrucket, MA, were married on October 15, 2017. The ceremony was held at the home of Rick and Jean Mofsen in St. Louis, with Rabbi James Goodman officiating. The bride is a graduate of Wakefield High School and earned a B. A. in Sustainable Residential Design & Development from Maharishi University of Management. She is the Site Manager for the Museum of African American History on Nantucket. Mr. Mofsen graduated from Clayton High School in Missouri and holds a B.S. in Sustainable Living from Maharishi University of Management. He is a Picture Framer at Nantucket Frameworks and a Zamboni Driver for Nantucket Ice. After a honeymoon in New York, the couple will reside in Nantucket, MA.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Milliseconds from a touchdown

    NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Milliseconds from a touchdown

Milliseconds from a touchdown 0:18

Milliseconds from a touchdown
NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there' 3:44

NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there'

NC State's Chubb: 'As a team, we didn’t execute offense, defense' 1:39

NC State's Chubb: 'As a team, we didn’t execute offense, defense'

View More Video