Mofsen-Lambert

Charity Grace Lambert, daughter of Tom Lambert of Wilson, NC & Lynn Harris of Raleigh, NC and Michael Mofsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Mofsen of St. Louis, MO and Nanrucket, MA, were married on October 15, 2017. The ceremony was held at the home of Rick and Jean Mofsen in St. Louis, with Rabbi James Goodman officiating. The bride is a graduate of Wakefield High School and earned a B. A. in Sustainable Residential Design & Development from Maharishi University of Management. She is the Site Manager for the Museum of African American History on Nantucket. Mr. Mofsen graduated from Clayton High School in Missouri and holds a B.S. in Sustainable Living from Maharishi University of Management. He is a Picture Framer at Nantucket Frameworks and a Zamboni Driver for Nantucket Ice. After a honeymoon in New York, the couple will reside in Nantucket, MA.
