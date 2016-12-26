Community Notes: Jan. 1

Summer job information sessions
The city of Raleigh’s final information session during the winter break about summer jobs and how to apply for them will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Laurel Hills Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Road. For information, contact Robert Jones at 919-996-3570 or Robert.jones2@raleighnc.gov.
Christmas tree recycling program
Through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program, Wake County residents can have their Christmas trees recycled into mulch, which is then used to improve trails at county parks. Residents can drop off undecorated trees at the following waste and recycling convenience centers and county parks until Jan. 22:
Convenience Centers from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week:
▪ Site 1 – 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner
▪ Site 2 – 6025 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
▪ Site 4 – 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh
▪ Site 11 – Wendell Boulevard, Wendell
County parks from 8 a.m. until sunset seven days a week:
▪ Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh
▪ Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill
▪ Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville
▪ North Wake Landfill District Park – 9300 Deponie Drive
To learn more about the program, go to www.wakegov.com/recycling.
Coffee with a Cop
The Wake Forest Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Back Alley Coffee Roasters, 314 S. Brooks St. Police officers and community members will come together in an informal, neutral setting to discuss community issues and build relationships. All local residents are invited to attend, ask questions and learn more about the police department.
Human Relations Awards nominations
The city of Raleigh Human Relations Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards. A nomination form can be downloaded at www.raleighnc.gov; search Human Relations commission. Nominations may also be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017hrcawards. For more information, contact Marionna Poke-Stewart at 919-996-6100 or marionna.poke-stewart@raleighnc.gov; or Dehja Bond at 919-996-6100 or Dejha.Bond@raleighnc.gov.
Budget priorities
Raleigh is asking for public feedback on priorities as the city prepares its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. To provide input, go online to raleighnc.seamlessdocs.com/f/PreBudgetSurvey, or call 919-996-4272 to request a paper copy. For information go to www.raleighnc.gov.
Cooking oil and grease collection
The city of Raleigh will collect unwanted grease and cooking oil through Jan. 15. Residents and places of worship can dispose of used cooking oil by placing it at the curb. The waste will be converted to biofuels. To arrange for pickup and for more information about the program, call Solid Waste Services at 919-996-3245.
Wake Up Wake Forest
Wake Up Wake Forest, a new information series to keep residents up to date on community topics, will hold sessions Tuesday, April 4 (managing growth in Wake Forest) and Tuesday, Sept. 12 (transit’s impact on the business community).
Each event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts, 405 S. Brooks St. The cost is $10 (plus tax) per seminar or $25 (plus tax) for all three. Tickets are available online at www.wakeforestnc.gov/wake-up-wake-forest.aspx or at the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, 350 S. White St.
Holy Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a yoga class at 6 p.m. the first and third Sunday of each month at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Donations are accepted. To register, email maryparsons@holyyoga.com.
Free yoga class
The Raleigh Yoga Center offers a free yoga class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at 619 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. Reservations are required. For details, go to www.raleighyoga.com or call 919-856-1390.
Square dancing classes
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department offers square dancing for youth and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest. The cost is $10 per month for ages 12-18 and $20 per month for adults age 19 and older. Register at wakeforestnc.recdesk.com or in person at Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.
HIPPY Home Instruction
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters is a free home literacy program for low-income English- and Spanish-speaking families with children ages 3-5. Materials, supplies, curriculum and activities are provided. For details, call the Family Resource Center of Raleigh at 919-755-6959.
Send Community Notes to nrnews@newsobserver.com.
