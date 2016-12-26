Daybook: Jan. 1-7

Monday
Yoga Class
You Call This Yoga will host a drop-in adaptive yoga class for all skill sets from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Ladies Fitness & Wellness, 6516 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. A minimum donation of $8 is required.
New Year Celebrations Around the World
Participants of all ages can learn about new year traditions around the world and make a Chinese New Year’s lantern to take home from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Historic Yates Mill County Park, 4620 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh. The program is free, and registration is not required.
Tuesday
Healthy Changes
Participants can learn how to develop new habits and make changes for the better from professional life and wellness coaches from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. Registration is requested.
Chair Yoga for All
You Call This Yoga will host a free chair-based yoga class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh. To register, go online to parks.raleighnc.gov and click on “Program or Class,” then click on “Register with RecLink” and add the code 203620.
Wednesday
Teen Leadership Corps Orientation
Northeast Regional Library is now accepting applications for the winter session of Teen Leadership Corps. Members of the group meet regularly with the teen librarian to work on leadership and service projects. Applications are available online and at the youth services desk. An orientation session will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library, 14401 Green Elm Lane, Raleigh.
Job-Search Assistance
An instructor from Wake Tech Community College will help qualified participants organize a job search, prepare resumes and cover letters, identify job leads, complete applications and prepare for interviews from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. For details, contact Wake Tech at 919-532-5696.
Business Counseling
Representatives from the Service Corps of Retired Executives will offer free and confidential counseling to new and existing business owners from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. To make an appointment, call SCORE at 919-856-4739.
Thursday
Teen Scene
▪ Students in grades six through 10 can take part in a science lab and do experiments from 6 to 7 p.m. at North Regional Library, 7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh.
▪ Students in grades six through 10 can create dream catchers and learn about the mystery and interpretations behind dreams from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 14401 Green Elm Lane, Raleigh. Registration is requested. For more information, call 919-570-7166.
▪ Students in grades six through 10 can learn about some of the most common new year’s resolutions and get inspired to make 2017 a great year from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh.
Craft It
Participants 16 and older can turn string into a modern macrame plant hanger with a few simple knots from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. All materials (except a plant) will be provided. Registration is requested.
Resume and Job-Search Assistance
An employment professional will help participants organize a job search, prepare resumes and cover letters, identify job leads, complete applications and prepare for interviews during a drop-in program from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh.
Yoga Class
You Call This Yoga will host a free adaptive chair-based yoga class for ages 55 and older from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Northern Wake Senior Center, 235 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest. Participants should bring two towels.
A Side of History
Yates Mill Historic Park will host a Twelfth Night celebration from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 4620 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh. Participants of all ages can take part in traditional crafts and festivities and taste a Twelfth Night cake. The cost is $1 per person. Registration is required for all family members, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Friday
Yoga For Beginners
Participants can give their bodies and minds a healthy kickstart for the new year with an introductory yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 14401 Green Elm Lane, Raleigh. Registration is requested.
Saturday
Wake Forest Farmers’ Market
The Wake Forest Farmers’ Market is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Renaissance Plaza, 405 S. Brooks St. For details, go to WakeForestFarmersMarket.org.
Plantation Point Farmers Market
The Plantation Point Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 3351 Cypress Plantation Drive, Raleigh.
Yoga Class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a yoga class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at Restoration Community Church, 11001 Raven Ridge road, Raleigh. Donations are accepted. For details, email maryparsons@holyyoga.net.
Teen Leadership Corps Orientation
North Regional Library is now accepting applications for the winter session of Teen Leadership Corps. Members of the group meet regularly with the teen librarian to work on leadership and service projects. Applications are available online and at the youth services desk. An orientation session will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library, 7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh.
Natural Explorations
On “Old Rock Day,” participants can explore the rocks at Historic Yates Mill County Park, including those found naturally in the park and others that were brought there for mill work purposes. Participants can also take a hike to the mill dam to discover its geologic foundation and explore how rocks have been used in milling grains for thousands of years. The free program will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the park, located at 4620 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh. Registration is required for all family members, and chiddren must be accompanied by an adult.
Note: Wake County public libraries are closed for the holidays Jan. 1-2.
Send Daybook items to nrnews@newsobserver.com.
