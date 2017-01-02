Churches celebrate Epiphany, 12 days after Christmas

Before Christmas became a day of celebration, many Christians observed Epiphany on Jan. 6 as a day to honor both the birth and baptism of Jesus Christ.
Epiphany means “revelation” or “appearance” and is known in the Bible as the day the magi, or three wise men, visited baby Jesus. Epiphany is also known as the Three Kings Day in honor of the magi, or the Twelfth Day, because Jan. 6 is 12 days after Christmas.
The 12 days of Christmas, before there was a partridge in a pear tree, are the days between Christmas and Epiphany. Some churches, especially those rooted in Orthodox, Anglican and Catholic traditions, hold special services to celebrate the Epiphany.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 1725 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh will host an Epiphany service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, followed by a candlelight reception.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 2723 Clark Ave. in Raleigh will host an Epiphany service at 7 p.m. that day.
Secrets of the Cathedral
The City of Raleigh Museum is unveiling a new lobby display on Jan. 6 called “Secrets of the Cathedral.”
The exhibit shows the influence of cathedrals on architecture, art, music and culture. It also examines how early cathedral builders created these worship places to become focal points of communities.
The exhibit is presented as the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh is building the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral. The new hub of the Catholic Church for a 54-county area includes a copper dome that rises 170 feet into the sky, 50 bells in the bell tower and stained glass windows from a Philadelphia church that closed.
The cathedral is scheduled to open in July.
The City of Raleigh Museum is located at 220 Fayetteville St. in downtown Raleigh, in the historic Briggs Hardware building.
Run for Young
The youth of Christ Church in downtown Raleigh will once again present the Run for Young at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
The event is held in honor of Sadiki Young, a member of Christ Church, former acolyte and student at Wakefield High School. Young died when he was a passenger in an alcohol-related car crash in 2007.
The church hosts the run as a way to honor his memory and to raise awareness of safe teen driving.
To register for the 5K run/walk, go to runforyoung.org. It will begin at Christ Church, 120 E. Edenton St. in downtown Raleigh.
