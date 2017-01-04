Community Notes: Jan. 8

Platelet donations
The American Red Cross will begin accepting platelet donations on Jan. 9 at the following locations:
▪ Cary Platelet Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway., Suite 150, Cary
▪ North Raleigh Platelet Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way, Raleigh
▪ Durham Platelet Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Building 3, Durham
To learn more about donating platelets, go to redcrossblood.org/giveplatelets or call 800-733-2767.
Fred Fletcher Volunteer Awards
The city of Raleigh is accepting nominations for the Fred Fletcher Awards for Outstanding Volunteerism through Friday, Feb. 10. For information and a nomination form, go to http://bit.ly/2ivMsgs.
Christmas tree recycling program
Through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program, Wake County residents can have their Christmas trees recycled into mulch, which is then used to improve trails at county parks. Residents can drop off undecorated trees at the following waste and recycling convenience centers and county parks until Jan. 22:
Convenience Centers from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week:
▪ Site 1 – 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner
▪ Site 2 – 6025 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
▪ Site 4 – 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh
▪ Site 11 – Wendell Boulevard, Wendell
County parks from 8 a.m. until sunset seven days a week:
▪ Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh
▪ Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill
▪ Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville
▪ North Wake Landfill District Park – 9300 Deponie Drive
To learn more about the program, go to www.wakegov.com/recycling.
Coffee with a Cop
The Wake Forest Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Back Alley Coffee Roasters, 314 S. Brooks St. Police officers and community members will come together in an informal, neutral setting to discuss community issues and build relationships. All local residents are invited to attend, ask questions and learn more about the police department.
Human Relations Awards nominations
The city of Raleigh Human Relations Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards. A nomination form can be downloaded at www.raleighnc.gov; search Human Relations commission. Nominations may also be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017hrcawards. For more information, contact Marionna Poke-Stewart at 919-996-6100 or marionna.poke-stewart@raleighnc.gov; or Dehja Bond at 919-996-6100 or Dejha.Bond@raleighnc.gov.
Holy Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a free yoga class from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Sunday of each month in the gym at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Donations are accepted.
Free yoga class
The Raleigh Yoga Center offers a free yoga class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at 619 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. Reservations are required. For details, go to www.raleighyoga.com or call 919-856-1390.
Square dancing classes
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department offers square dancing for youth and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest. The cost is $10 per month for ages 12-18 and $20 per month for adults age 19 and older. Register at wakeforestnc.recdesk.com or in person at Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.
HIPPY Home Instruction
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters is a free home literacy program for low-income English- and Spanish-speaking families with children ages 3-5. Materials, supplies, curriculum and activities are provided. For details, call the Family Resource Center of Raleigh at 919-755-6959.
Send Community Notes to nrnews@newsobserver.com.
