Daybook: Jan. 8-14

Sunday
SAT/ACT information session
Parents and students can learn about the differences between the ACT and SAT exams from 2 to 3 p.m. at North Regional Library, 7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh. Registration is required.
See Spot Read
Children can practice their reading skills with certified therapy dogs from local group See Spot Read from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 14401 Green Elm Lane, Raleigh. Registration is not required.
Monday
Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Mondays at Restoration Community Church, 11001 Raven Ridge Road, Raleigh. Donations are accepted.
SAT/ACT information session
Parents and students can learn about the differences between the ACT and SAT exams from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 14401 Green Elm Lane, Raleigh. Registration is requested.
Resume and job-search assistance
An employment professional will help participants organize a job search, prepare resumes and cover letters, identify job leads, complete applications and prepare for interviews during a drop-in program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh.
Getting your resume out of the black hole
Participants can learn about tips to get their resumes through the workplace during a workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. Registration is requested.
Yoga class
You Call This Yoga will host a drop-in adaptive yoga class for all skill sets from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Ladies Fitness & Wellness, 6516 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh. A minimum donation of $8 is required.
Tuesday
Music in the library
Local musician Steven Jackson will perform music from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 14401 Green Elm Lane, Raleigh. Registration is not required.
Meet the artists
Members of the Colored Pencil Society of America will demonstrate and showcase their colored pencil creations from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. Registration is not required.
Chair yoga for all
You Call This Yoga will host a free chair-based yoga class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh. To register, go online to parks.raleighnc.gov and click on “Program or Class,” then click on “Register with RecLink” and add the code 203620.
Wednesday
Job-search assistance
An instructor from Wake Tech Community College will help qualified participants organize a job search, prepare resumes and cover letters, identify job leads, complete applications and prepare for interviews from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. For details, contact Wake Tech at 919-532-5696.
Business counseling
Representatives from the Service Corps of Retired Executives will offer free and confidential counseling to new and existing business owners from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. To make an appointment, call SCORE at 919-856-4739.
Music in the Library
Catrrine Ponall and flute maker Mark Bickett will present the music and versatility of the Native American style wooden flute from 7 to 8 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. Registration is not required.
Nature Stories
Children ages 3 to 5 (and their parents) can learn how animals deal with the winter cold during an outside adventure from 1 to 2 p.m. at Blue Jay Point County Park, 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh. The cost is $4 per child, and pre-registration is required.
Field School
Children ages 7 to 14 can learn to read the tracks and signs animals leave behind from 10 a.m. to noon at Historic Yates Mill County Park, 4620 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh. Participants can also learn what animals are eating and where they are going. The cost is $8 per child, and registration is required.
Thursday
Resume and job-search assistance
An employment professional will help participants organize a job search, prepare resumes and cover letters, identify job leads, complete applications and prepare for interviews during a drop-in program from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh.
Teen Scene
▪ Students in grades six through 10 can take part in a throwback party from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. There will be bubbles, paper airplane races, Legos and picture books.
▪ Students in grades six through 10 can take part in a hot chocolate bar from 6 to 7 p.m. at North Regional Library, 7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh. Participants can taste chocolate concoctions from around the world and make coffee cup cozies.
▪ Students in grades six through 10 can explore the world of graphic novels and try their hand at making their own from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Northeast Regional Library, 14401 Green Elm Lane, Raleigh.
Craft It
Participants 16 and older can make modern macrame plant hangers from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at North Regional Library, 7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh. Registration is requested.
Yoga Class
You Call This Yoga will host a free adaptive chair-based yoga class for ages 55 and older from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Northern Wake Senior Center, 235 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest. Participants should bring two towels.
Friday
Yoga for Beginners
Participants can give their bodies and minds a healthy kickstart for the new year with an introductory yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. Registration is requested.
Park Tales
Children of all ages (and their grownups) can listen to the story “The Mitten,” learn about the history of knitting and make their own paper snowflake mittens from 4 to 5 p.m. at Historic Yates Mill County Park, 4620 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh. The program is free, and registration is not required.
Saturday
Wake Forest Farmers’ Market
The Wake Forest Farmers’ Market is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Renaissance Plaza, 405 S. Brooks St. For details, go to WakeForestFarmersMarket.org.
Plantation Point Farmers Market
The Plantation Point Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 3351 Cypress Plantation Drive, Raleigh.
Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a yoga class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at Restoration Community Church, 11001 Raven Ridge Road, Raleigh. Donations are accepted. For details, email maryparsons@holyyoga.net.
Yoga class
The Raleigh Yoga Center will host a free yoga class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (second Saturday of the month) at 619 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. To reserve a spot, go to www.raleighyoga.com or call 919-856-1390.
Theater at the library
Raleigh Little Theatre will present “Soar! The Hero Pigeons of WWI” from 3 to 4 p.m. at North Regional Library, 7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh. The performance is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is requested.
Serious Skills for Adults: Winter Tree ID
Adults can learn how to identify trees in the winter during a hands-on program from 9 a.m. to noon at Blue Jay Point County Park, 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh. The $15 fee includes two tree-identification books. The cost is $6 per person.
Note: Wake County libraries are closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
