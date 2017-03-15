Club Notes: March 19

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts' Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:40 Wake County school system responds to racial tensions

1:12 Governor Roy Cooper is introduced to a joint-session of the NC General Assembly

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?