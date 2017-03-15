Club Notes: March 19

Esperanto Society
The Esperanto Society of the Triangle meets the third Sunday of the month near N.C. State University. The next meeting will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Esther Schor, author of “Bridge of Words,” will attend via Skype. As a constructed language, Esperanto is an international second language spoken by people all over the world. All those who use Esperanto or want to find out more about it are welcome. For more information, email Charles.O.Mays@gmail.com or call 919-744-8003.
Heart patients support group
Mended Hearts Chapter #300 will meet Monday, 20, at North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital, 2800 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting will be from 7 to 8 p.m. The topic will be “Ask the Heart Doctor.” Mended Hearts is a nonprofit organization with local chapters throughout the United States offering educational support for heart patients and their families and also caregivers. For more information, call 919-784-3756.
North Raleigh Rotary
The Rotary Club of North Raleigh will host its third annual Casino Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, to raise money for charities. The event will be held at the North Carolina State University Club. For ticket information, go to northraleighrotary.org.
Pilot Club
The Pilot Club of Raleigh, a civic club with a focus on brain health and safety, will host a fundraiser/plant sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7-9. The event will be at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, Harrill Youth Center, Gate 6 (off Youth Center Drive). Geraniums, hanging baskets, ferns, annuals and perennials will be for sale. For more information, email PilotPlantSale@gmail.com or call 919-441-1862.
Kiwanis Club
The Raleigh Kiwanis Club meets at 12:30 p.m. every Friday at Highland United Methodist Church at Lake Boone Trail and Ridge Road. Call 919-676-3559.
AARP
The AARP Raleigh-Wake County chapter meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Atria Oakridge, 10810 Sandy Oak Lane, Raleigh. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Lunch costs $6 per person. For information, call 919-435-0861 or go to www.aarpchapter3689.weebly.com.
Wake Forest Rotary Club
The Wake Forest Rotary Club meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Forks Cafeteria, 339 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest. Call 919-621-2428 for details.
Raleigh Garden Club
The Raleigh Garden Club meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St. The cost is $18 with lunch, $2 without lunch. Reservations required. Email Anne Lewis at alewis017@bellsouth.net.
Bedford Toastmasters
The Bedford Toastmasters meets at 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Bedford clubhouse, 10630 Bedfordtown Drive, Raleigh. For information, go to www.facebook.com/bedfordtoastmasters or www.bedfordtoastmasters.com.
Single Women with Children support group
Where The Healing Begins, a support group of Single Women with Children Inc., meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month at 500 New Hope Road, Suite 109, Raleigh. All are welcome. For information, email swwc@bellsouth.net or call 919-250-3593 or 919-271-8198.
Carolina Dance Club
The Carolina Dance Club hosts swing-dance parties every Sunday at the Raleigh Elks Lodge, 5538 Lead Mine Road. An introductory lesson begins at 6:15 p.m., and open dancing is 7 to 10 p.m. Newcomers welcome. Admission is $10.
Brier Creek Seniors
The Brier Creek Seniors meet 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays for social activities, speakers, trips and games at the Brier Creek Elementary School/Community Center, 9801 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh. For details, call 919-973-4044.
Triangle Singles Club
The Triangle Singles Club hosts a weekly dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at Northbrook Country Club, 4905 North Hills Drive, Raleigh. The cost is $7 for members and $10 for guests. There is a DJ, food and soft drinks; alcohol and smoking are prohibited. Free dance lessons begin at 8 p.m. For more information, go to the club’s Facebook page.
Wake County Republican Women’s Club
The Wake County Republican Women’s Club meets the third Thursday of each month at the University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St. A social begins at 11:30 a.m. and the lunch and program begin at 11:45 a.m. To register, go to www.wakerepublicanwomen.org.
Wake Forest Area Republican Club
The Wake Forest Area Republican Club meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Real McCoy’s, 3325 Rogers Road, Wake Forest. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Triangle Stroke Support Group
A support group for stroke patients, caregivers and people at risk of stroke meets at noon the third Tuesday of each month at St. Matthew AME Church, 1629 Bennett St., Raleigh. Meetings are free and open to the community.
Hi Rise Toastmasters
The Hi Rise Toastmasters meet noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Downtown Express Library, 336 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. For details, email BeachPeggy12@yahoo.com or shelton.russell@yahoo.com.
Wake Forest Survivors of Suicide
The Wake Forest Survivors of Suicide meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. John's Church at 834 Durham Rd., Wake Forest. Questions may be directed to 919-368-6286 or email info@theshoregriefcenter.org.
Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia Support Group
Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia Support Group meets at noon the third Tuesday of each month at Spring Arbor of Raleigh, 1810 New Hope Road, Raleigh. The group offers a safe place for caregivers, family members and friends of people with dementia to meet and develop a support system. To RSVP, email ermktg@hhhunt.com or call 919-250-0255.
Newcomers Club
Newcomers Club of Raleigh invites members and prospective members to Welcome Coffees the first Friday of the month 10 a.m. to noon at the Harrington Grove Swim and Racquet Club, 12201 New Leesville Blvd. For details, go to NewcomersClubRaleigh.org.
Wake Forest Lions Club
The Wake Forest Lions Club meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at The Forks Cafeteria, 339 S. Brooks St. For details, call Bob Wallace at 919-671-9913.
Rotary clubs
▪ The Rotary Club of Wake Forest meets for fellowship, dinner and presentations from guest speakers at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at The Forks Cafeteria, 339 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest. For details, email WakeForestRotary@gmail.com.
▪ The Rotary Club of Wakefield meets from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at Heritage Golf Club, 1250 Heritage Club Drive. Wake Forest. For details, go to WakefieldRotaryNC.com.
Wake Forest Optimist Club
The Wake Forest Optimist Club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at The Forks Cafeteria, 339 S. Brooks St. For details, call Dawn Nakash at 919-926-1452.
Wake Forest Kiwanis Club
▪ The Wake Forest Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at The Forks Cafeteria, 339 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest. For details, email Paul@FocusDesignBuilders.com.
▪ The club meets for bingo 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Factory, 1839 S. Main St., Wake Forest. Participants pay a $20 entry fee and receive a packet of cards and the chance to win cash prizes. For details, go to WakeForestBingo.com.
Chess club
A chess club for ages 16 and older meets 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at the Wake Forest Coffee Co., 156 S. White St., Wake Forest. For details, email TeriAtSchoolAtHome2012@hotmail.com.
Civil War Roundtable
The Raleigh Civil War Roundtable meets for a lecture at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the Daniels Auditorium at the N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. Admission is free; new members are welcome.
TOPS Morning Club
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Morning Club hosts 9:30 a.m. weigh-ins and 10:30 a.m. meetings Mondays at Hope Lutheran Church, 3525 Rogers Road, Wake Forest, and other locations. One-year membership to the nonprofit weight loss support program costs $32. For details, call Laura Wickwar at 919-621-3613 or go to www.tops.org.
Social clubs
Specialized Recreation Services of the City of Raleigh offers three social clubs for individuals with developmental disabilities. The clubs encourage the development of appropriate leisure and social skills. For details, call 919-996-2147.
▪ Adventure Club: Members, ages 15-24, work on money-handling skills and appropriate community behavior.
▪ Wildcats Club: Members, ages 25-34, work on money management, community skills and activity planning.
▪ Dragons Club: Members, ages 35 and older, continue developing appropriate social and community skills while focusing on independent-living skills.
Bridge clubs
▪ Vanderbilt Bridge Club offers competitive bridge games Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings at the Quail Hollow Swim Club, 800 Orleans Place, Raleigh. Beginner bridge classes are also offered. For details, call 919-847-8963.
▪ The Capitol Bridge Club meets for competitive bridge 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays at Jaycee Community Center, 2405 Wade Ave., Raleigh. For details, call 919-996-6833.
Seniors dance club
Pullen Park invites adult social ballroom dancers to its dance club, which meets 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Pullen Community Center, 408 Ashe Ave., Raleigh. The club dances to live ballroom music including foxtrot, waltz, swing and Latin tunes. The cost is $8 per person per week. For details, call 919-831-6052.
