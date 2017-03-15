Community Notes: March 19

Carnival for the Kids
The Wake Forest Police Department will host its annual Carnival for the Kids through Sunday, March 19, in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 11915 Retail Drive, Wake Forest. Admission is free. Go to https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/carnival-for-the-kids.aspx.
Free home-buying workshop
Amy Bonis of the Amy Bonis Mortgage Team in Raleigh will lead a seminar on residential home-buying from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Reservations are required. To register, email support@amybonis.com.
Dog show
The Raleigh Kennel Club will host its 118th annual AKC licensed all-breed dog show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22-26 at the Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Go to www.raleighkennelclub.org or www.infodog.com.
Survivor’s fashion Show
The American Cancer Society will present the Survivor’s Fashion Show starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Macy’s inside Crabtree Valley Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Tickets will be available at the door for $25 each. All participants are breast cancer survivors, and proceeds will benefit the Raleigh Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.
Pastoral service
Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church will hold a pastoral installation service for the Rev. Antonio J. Bell at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at 2697 Highway 56 East, Creedmoor. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jessie Alston, and the musical guests will be Lionel Perry and Chestnut Grove Choir. Dinner will be served. All are invited.
Downtown Farmers Market
The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market will open its season at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, at City Plaza in the 400 block of Fayetteville Street. The market will feature more than 30 vendors and will be open on Wednesdays.
Friday Night on White
The Friday Night on White concert series will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, along South White Street in downtown Wake Forest. Go to https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/friday-night-on-white.aspx.
One Love event
Cardinal Gibbons High School girls’ lacrosse team will host a playday to benefit the One Love Foundation on Saturday, April 29m at 1401 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will include games, concessions, spirit wear and more. For more information about One Love, go to www.joinonelove.org/.
Support groups
Called to Peace Ministries will host two 12-week faith-based support groups for those affected by domestic violence starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Both started March 2. The group meets at Hope Church of Raleigh, 4911 Green Road, Raleigh. An online group is also available. Participants are asked to make a $30 donation for the 12-week program. To sign up, email info@calltopeace.org. For information, call 919-374-0778.
Platelet donations
The American Red Cross is accepting platelet donations at the following locations:
▪ Cary Platelet Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary.
▪ North Raleigh Platelet Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way, Raleigh.
▪ Durham Platelet Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Building 3, Durham.
To learn more, go to redcrossblood.org/giveplatelets or call 800-733-2767.
Human Relations Awards
The city of Raleigh Human Relations Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards. A nomination form can be downloaded at www.raleighnc.gov; search Human Relations Commission. Nominations may also be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017hrcawards. For information, contact Marionna Poke-Stewart at 919-996-6100 or marionna.poke-stewart@raleighnc.gov; or Dehja Bond at 919-996-6100 or Dejha.Bond@raleighnc.gov.
Holy Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a free yoga class from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Sunday of each month in the gym at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Donations are accepted.
Square dancing classes
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department offers square dancing for youth and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest. The cost is $10 per month for ages 12-18 and $20 per month for adults age 19 and older. Register at wakeforestnc.recdesk.com or at Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.
HIPPY Home Instruction
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters is a free home literacy program for low-income English- and Spanish-speaking families with children ages 3-5. Materials, supplies, curriculum and activities are provided. For details, call the Family Resource Center of Raleigh at 919-834-9300.
Send Community Notes to nrnews@newsobserver.com.
