Community Notes: March 26

Dog show
The Raleigh Kennel Club will host its 118th annual AKC licensed all-breed dog show March 26 at the Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Go to www.raleighkennelclub.org or www.infodog.com.
Pastoral service
Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church will hold a pastoral installation service for the Rev. Antonio J. Bell at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at 2697 Highway 56 East, Creedmoor. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jessie Alston, and the musical guests will be Lionel Perry and Chestnut Grove Choir. Dinner will be served. All are invited.
Citizen information workshop
The town of Wake Forest will host an information workshop on Dunn Creek Greenway from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest. Residents may also share their opinions via an online survey at www.wakeforestnc.gov/dunn-creek-greenway.aspx. For more information, contact Daryl Vreeland at 919-435-9512 or dvreeland@wakeforestnc.gov.
Special needs resource fair
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department will sponsor a free special needs resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Richland Creek Community Church, 3229 Burlington Mills Road, Wake Forest. For information, contact Kelly Schurtz at 919-556-7093 or kschurtz@wakeforestnc.gov.
Benefit dance performance
Students of Stage Door Dance Productions Intensive Training Program will perform a benefit from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1. at North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.tututix.com/stagedoordanceh2o/. Money raised will help fund a clean water well in South Uganda.
Basketball tournament
Cornerstone Baptist Church will host a basketball tournament from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Jaycee Park Community Center, 2405 Wade Ave., Raleigh. The cost is $10 per person. Registration is available online at www.nationalhoops.com.
Downtown Farmers Market
The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market will open its season at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, at City Plaza in the 400 block of Fayetteville Street. The market will feature more than 30 vendors and will be open on Wednesdays.
Friday Night on White
The Friday Night on White concert series will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, along South White Street in downtown Wake Forest. Go to https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/friday-night-on-white.aspx.
One Love event
Cardinal Gibbons High School girls’ lacrosse team will host a playday to benefit the One Love Foundation on Saturday, April 29m at 1401 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will include games, concessions, spirit wear and more. For more information about One Love, go to www.joinonelove.org/.
Support groups
Called to Peace Ministries will host two 12-week faith-based support groups for those affected by domestic violence starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Both started March 2. The group meets at Hope Church of Raleigh, 4911 Green Road, Raleigh. An online group is also available. Participants are asked to make a $30 donation for the 12-week program. To sign up, email info@calltopeace.org. For information, call 919-374-0778.
Platelet donations
The American Red Cross is accepting platelet donations at the following locations:
▪ Cary Platelet Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary.
▪ North Raleigh Platelet Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way, Raleigh.
▪ Durham Platelet Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Building 3, Durham.
To learn more, go to redcrossblood.org/giveplatelets or call 800-733-2767.
Human Relations Awards
The city of Raleigh Human Relations Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards. A nomination form can be downloaded at www.raleighnc.gov; search Human Relations Commission. Nominations may also be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017hrcawards. For information, contact Marionna Poke-Stewart at 919-996-6100 or marionna.poke-stewart@raleighnc.gov; or Dehja Bond at 919-996-6100 or Dejha.Bond@raleighnc.gov.
Holy Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a free yoga class from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Sunday of each month in the gym at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Donations are accepted.
Square dancing classes
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department offers square dancing for youth and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest. The cost is $10 per month for ages 12-18 and $20 per month for adults age 19 and older. Register at wakeforestnc.recdesk.com or at Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.
HIPPY Home Instruction
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters is a free home literacy program for low-income English- and Spanish-speaking families with children ages 3-5. Materials, supplies, curriculum and activities are provided. For details, call the Family Resource Center of Raleigh at 919-834-9300.
Send Community Notes to nrnews@newsobserver.com.
