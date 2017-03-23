Raleigh church starts Thursday service, because worship isn’t just for Sundays

Lifepointe Church wants parishioners to know Sunday isn’t the only day church is open for business.
Beginning Thursday, March 30, the church will offer a 7 p.m. service every Thursday at its North Raleigh campus on Durant Road.
Church leaders hope the services will mean more room at the regularly scheduled Sunday morning services, but they also want to reach potential churchgoers who may not be interested in attending on weekends.
“We aren’t a society or culture anymore that places a high value or sacred space around the weekends,” said Austin Abney, Lifepointe Church’s assistant campus pastor. “We want to reach people that wouldn’t walk in the door of any other church and Thursday nights helps connect with people who really aren’t going to give up their weekends.”
Abney says while Thursday isn’t a traditional church day in the Triangle, it is a model that is being used in the western United States.
At Lifepoint, food trucks will be on site on Thursday to make it easier to grab a bite to eat before church.
The new service will mirror the Sunday morning services by providing child care as well as learning opportunities for elementary and middle school-age children.
Church leaders are also hoping to attract people who are not part of any church.
“The driving force for what we do is we help people connect with God,” Abney said. “We tell folks 63 people move here every day and 80 percent of them don’t have a church home.”
The Thursday evening service will take place at 9500 Durant Road. Sunday morning services also take place at the Lifepointe campuses at Wake Forest High School and at Dillard Drive Middle School in Cary.
For details, go to lifepointechurch.com.
Block party
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a neighborhood block party from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
The party is an outreach effort to help neighbors learn more about the church. Food trucks from Cousins Maine Lobster, Arepa Culture and Battistella’s will be there, as well as a bounce house, games, activities for kids and live music by The Mighty ShellTones.
There will also be a short worship service to wrap up activities at 6:30 p.m. Holy Trinity Lutheran is located at 2723 Clark Ave. in Raleigh. All are welcome.
For details, email pastor Sharon Taylor rev_st@yahoo.com.
Coffeehouse
This month’s Coffeehouse at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Raleigh celebrates St. Patrick’s Day – just a little bit late.
Everyone is encouraged to wear green while enjoying the Triangle Alliance Choir and Doug Austin on bagpipes.
Coffeehouse is a time of food, fun, fellowship and music for adults of all abilities. Volunteers are always needed for setup and cleanup.
The event is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at 7000 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh.
Carla Turchetti compiles Faith in Focus each week. Email her with details of upcoming events at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com.
