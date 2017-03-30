Raleigh synagogue will host 3rd annual ‘UnSeder’

Yavneh: A Jewish Renewal Community invites people of all religious faiths and backgrounds to the third annual Passover “UnSeder.”
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the Community Life Center at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1725 North New Hope Road in Raleigh.
Participants will enjoy traditional Passover foods, and discussion will focus on what it means to accept the gifts and responsibilities of freedom and to struggle against oppression as a person of faith. Everyone brings their own spiritual perspectives.
First-time Seder attendees are welcome. Register at www.yavneh-raleigh.org/passover2017.
Organizers are asking for a small donation at the door to support Yavneh, which is part of a worldwide transdenominational movement that is grounded in the history of Judaism but welcomes people of all spiritual beliefs
Easter events
Richland Creek Community Church in Wake Forest will once again present its special Easter class with Pastor David Sims at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.
The program is open to everybody and features fun, fellowship, songs and a message that includes often-missed details about the Easter story.
The church will host an Easter block party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15. There will be bounce houses, food trucks, games, face painting, coffee, hot chocolate, popcorn and more. For details, go to richlandcreek.com.
Richland Creek is at 3229 Burlington Mills Road in Wake Forest.
Free health clinic
Living Word Family Church in Wake Forest will host its annual community medical clinic Saturday, April 8.
The clinic offers basic health care services including medical, dental and vision exams. All services are free, and tickets will be distributed starting at 8 a.m. on the morning of the event. Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available.
The clinic will be at Living Word’s Wake Forest campus at 105220 Star Road. Go online to lwfc.org.
Secret Church
Southbridge Fellowship is hosting a Secret Church Simulcast that will delve into the history of the Bible and examine its relevance in Christian lives today.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Pine Hollow Middle School, 5365 Bartram Road in Raleigh.
Participants must register by April 7 to receive a copy of the study guide, which costs $9.75. Topics include the origin of the Bible, the background on the stories that were included and places where there may be inaccuracies.
Secret Church is an intense Bible study that can last six hours or more.
Register online at southbridgefellowship.com.
Carla Turchetti compiles Faith in Focus each week. Email her with details of upcoming events at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com.
