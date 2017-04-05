Raleigh churches plan Easter services

Easter Sunday is the holiest day of the year on the Christian calendar. Many churches plan special events and worship opportunities for the holiday. Here are some of them:
▪ Bayleaf Baptist Church will host a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Easter morning at the Lafayette Village shopping center, 8450 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh. This service traditionally took place on the church’s property, but it has moved to Lafayette Village to make it more of a community event. Coffee and biscuits will be provided by Jubala after the service.
▪ Falls Baptist Church will host a traditional service at 6:45 a.m. Easter at the Falls Lake Dam visitor center, 11405 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh.
▪ A group of downtown churches is coming together again to present an early-morning Easter service on the east side lawn of Capitol Square in Raleigh. It begins at 6:45 a.m., and participants are invited to bring a blanket and lawn chair. Donuts and coffee will be served after the service.
▪ Raleigh Moravian Church will host its sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. at the historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh. The congregation will walk through the cemetery to gather at the Moravian “God’s Acre,” the traditional Moravian name for a graveyard.
▪ Several churches around the Oberlin community will once again gather for an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Worship takes place at Wilson Temple United Methodist Church, 1021 Oberlin Road in Raleigh. Participating churches include White Memorial Presbyterian Church and Oberlin Road Baptist Church.
▪ Members of Raleigh’s Westover United Methodist Church will gather in the dark Easter morning at Powell Drive Park and wait for the sun to rise. Worshippers should bring a flashlight. Coffee and pastries follow this sunrise service.
▪ Lifepointe Church’s North Raleigh location is offering Easter worship on two alternate days in addition to Easter morning. There will be a service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, which is a new night of worship that has been added each week to the Lifepointe calendar. There will also be an Easter service at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the North Raleigh campus at 9500 Durant Road.
▪ Richland Creek Community Church will host an Easter service at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 3229 Burlington Mills Road, Wake Forest.
▪ Wake Forest Presbyterian Church will host its sunrise service in the church’s prayer garden at 7 a.m. Easter morning at 12605 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest.
Missionary update
Marc and Kim Wyatt, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship missionaries, will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh,
They will discuss their work with refugees through their Welcome Houses and their new engagement, Table with Friends.
The event is free and open to the public.
Carla Turchetti compiles Faith in Focus each week. Email her with details of upcoming events at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com.
