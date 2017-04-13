Wake Forest church brings discussions of faith to a bar

A traditional church setting isn’t the only place people can gather to discuss faith.
Prism Ministries in Wake Forest serves up discussion at its popular Theology on Tap series. The event continues at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at My Place Restaurant, 2108 Main St. in Wake Forest.
“For working adults it’s often more relaxing if theology is on tap, or hosted in a bar or restaurant in the evening,” said Prism Ministries pastor Joy Alford. “Some may order food, others have a beer or just a coffee. The essential ingredient to me isn’t the brew but the people – a questioning or seeking group of folks, and their friends or family, gathered together to discuss the journey in life.”
Alford said she typically waits until a week before the event to develop a topic to fuel the conversation.
“You would be amazed at how often people are asking similar questions or talking about the same theological issues,” she said. “I encourage people to join us to simply relax, make a few new friends, have a few laughs and hear what people are really thinking about God.”
Alford said the participants aren’t necessarily regulars at Prism Ministries, which is part of the Community United Church of Christ and meets inside Hatch, at 104 S. White St. in Wake Forest at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Prism will soon be moving to another location on White Street.
If you come to My Place for Theology on Tap, look for the ministers wearing polo shirts with crosses.
Prism’s mission is to bring progressive theology and liberal Gospel to Wake Forest. The group’s website is prism-ministries.org.
Barbecue dinner
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church will host its Annual Men’s Fellowship Barbecue Dinner, with the award-winning Stoke and Smoke BBQ, on Friday April 28.
The men will serve North Carolina pork barbecue, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and desert. Adult plates are $9 and children eat for $6.
Pickup is available in the drive-through lane from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Delivery is available in the North Hills area between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Eat-in dinner is from 6:30 until 8 p.m.
Call 919-710-7767 to place an order or for more information. St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church is located at 4523 Six Forks Road, Raleigh.
Christian concert
Outcry Tour 2017 will stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28.
The national tour of Christian contemporary music includes Jesus Culture, Lauren Dangle, Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick. The spring tour is stopping in 17 cities.
Tickets for the concert are available online at outcrytour.com.
Scattered to Serve
Hayes Barton United Methodist Church will present its annual Scattered to Serve outreach on Saturday, April 29.
Volunteers will participate in more than two dozen community service projects. Opportunities include working with Habitat for Humanity, Hope Reigns, the Miracle League and many more organizations.
Registration is required at www.hbumc.org/s2s.
The church is at 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh.
Carla Turchetti compiles Faith in Focus each week. Email her with details of upcoming events at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com.
