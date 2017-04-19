Community Notes: April 23

Downtown Farmers Market
The Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market is now open on Wednesdays at City Plaza in the 400 block of Fayetteville Street. The market will feature more than 30 vendors.
Historical society lecture
Local historian Karl Larson will discuss “Lost Raleigh” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Mordecai Park Visitors Center, 1 Mimosa St., Raleigh. The event is hosted by the Wake County Historical Society, www.wakehistory.com. The cost is $5 per person.
Art exhibit
The North Carolina Museum of Art will offer free admission to special exhibitions “Ansel Adams: Masterworks” and “Glory of Venice: Renaissance Paintings 1470-1520” from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24. The museum is at 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Free admission is made possible by a grant from Duke Energy.
Paper shredding
The town of Wake Forest will host a free paper-shredding event from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest.
Free seminar on tai chi
A free seminar on the benefits of tai chi will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, 3001 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. To RSVP, email core@raleighortho.com or call 919-863-6834.
Friday Night on White
The Friday Night on White concert series will begin from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, along South White Street in downtown Wake Forest. Go to https://www.wakeforestnc.gov/friday-night-on-white.aspx.
Livability Tour
The WakeUP and Explore City Livability Tour, a self-guided walking tour, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, starting at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Tour participants will be invited into businesses, residences and historic properties to learn how urban design and sustainable development come together to create community and quality of life. The cost is $25, and proceeds will go to nonprofit group WakeUP. For tickets and information, go to http://bit.ly/2oVqlmP.
Archaeology workshops
The Wake Forest Historic Preservation Commission will host two-hour archaeology workshops with various start times Saturday, April 29, at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St. The workshops are free, but registration is required at www.wakeforestnc.gov/archaeology-workshop.aspx. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For information, contact Michelle Michael at 919-435-9516 or mmichael@wakeforestnc.gov.
One Love event
Cardinal Gibbons High School girls’ lacrosse team will host a playday to benefit the One Love Foundation on Saturday, April 29, at 1401 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will include games, concessions and spirit wear. Contact Judy Geaslen with questions at 919-889-6660. For information about One Love, go to www.joinonelove.org/.
Meet in the Street Festival
The 37th Annual Meet in the Street Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on portions of South Taylor, South Brooks and South White streets. For information, go to wakeforestnc.gov and search “Meet in the Street.” For a complete list of free parking options, go to www.wakeforestnc.gov/MITS-parking.aspx.
Front Porch Art Walk
The 9th Annual Front Porch Art Walk will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The event will feature more than 60 local artists in the historic Oakwood/Mordecai neighborhood of Raleigh on Blount, Franklin, Pace and Peace streets.
Walking Wednesdays
The town of Wake Forest is partnering with the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kerr Family YMCA to host “Walking Wednesdays in Wake Forest.” Residents are encouraged to form walking groups and choose a captain. Captains are invited to register their groups at www.wakeforestnc.gov/walking-wednesdays.aspx and complete the online registration form.
Free tech Q&A
Wake County Boys & Girls Club and Computer Repair Doctor are partnering to offer a free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, May 20, at 6675 Falls of Neuse Road, #11, Raleigh. Computer Repair Doctor will answer questions, solve minor tech problems and recycle old electronics. Donations to the Boys & Girls Club will be accepted. Go to http://bit.ly/2nYoMSY for information.
Support groups
Called to Peace Ministries will host two 12-week faith-based support groups for those affected by domestic violence at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Both started March 2. The group meets at Hope Church of Raleigh, 4911 Green Road, Raleigh. An online group is available. Participants are asked to make a $30 donation for the 12-week program. To sign up, email info@calltopeace.org. For information, call 919-374-0778.
Platelet donations
The American Red Cross is accepting platelet donations at the following locations:
▪ Cary Platelet Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary.
▪ North Raleigh Platelet Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way, Raleigh.
▪ Durham Platelet Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Building 3, Durham.
To learn more, go to redcrossblood.org/giveplatelets or call 800-733-2767.
Human Relations Awards
The city of Raleigh Human Relations Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Human Relations Awards. A nomination form can be downloaded at www.raleighnc.gov; search Human Relations Commission. Nominations may also be submitted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017hrcawards. For information, contact Marionna Poke-Stewart at 919-996-6100 or marionna.poke-stewart@raleighnc.gov; or Dehja Bond at 919-996-6100 or Dejha.Bond@raleighnc.gov.
Holy Yoga class
Holy Yoga Raleigh hosts a free yoga class from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Sunday of each month in the gym at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Donations are accepted.
Square dancing classes
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department offers square dancing for youth and adults from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave., Wake Forest. The cost is $10 per month for ages 12-18 and $20 per month for adults age 19 and older. Register at wakeforestnc.recdesk.com or at Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.
HIPPY Home Instruction
Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters is a free home literacy program for low-income English- and Spanish-speaking families with children ages 3-5. Materials, supplies, curriculum and activities are provided. For details, call the Family Resource Center of Raleigh at 919-834-9300.
Send Community Notes to nrnews@newsobserver.com.
