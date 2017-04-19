Volunteer Notes: April 23

Letterland Day
Raleigh’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department needs volunteers to help from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Letterland Day, Saturday, May 6, at Pullen Park.Volunteers can help with activity stations, face painting and games, or they can take on the role of a costumed Letterland character. Volunteers must be 15 or older. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2pRxcv7. For more information. contact Jenna Kostka at jenna.kostka@raleighnc.gov or 919-996-6464.
Artsplosure
Volunteers are needed for Artsplosure May 19-21 in Raleigh. Volunteers who give two to three hours of their time will receive an Artsplosure 2017 T-shirt. For a complete list of opportunities, go to http://www.raleighartsfestival.com/volunteer/. To register online, go to http://bit.ly/2o3jf0l. For specific questions, contact Glenda at volunteer@artsplosure.org.
Weather observers
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network needs volunteers to take daily weather observations using a low-cost gauge. To learn more, go to www.cocorahs.org.
Transitions LifeCare
Transitions LifeCare offers volunteer information sessions throughout the year. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can attend a one-hour session to learn more. For information, go to www.transitionslifecare.org/volunteer.
North Raleigh Ministries
North Raleigh Ministries is looking for volunteers to help at its crisis center and thrift shop/warehouse. Opportunities are available for everyone, from high school and college students to retirees. For information, email volunteer@northraleighministries.com or call 919-844-6676, ext. 4.
Help refugees, immigrants
A variety of opportunities in Raleigh are available to help immigrants and refugees get a fresh start. To learn more, visit the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants’ website, refugees.org, email info@uscrinc.org or call 919-334-0072, ext. 4004.
Lutheran Services Carolinas Refugee Resettlement
Lutheran Services Carolinas Refugee Resettlement needs volunteers to help refugees adjust to new lives in the Raleigh community. For details, contact Robert Evans at 501-940-3939 or email-revans@lscarolinas.net.
SAFE Haven for Cats
SAFE Haven for Cats needs volunteers to help care for cats at its facility at 8431-137 Garvey Drive, Raleigh. Shifts are 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Email volunteer@SafeHavenForCats.org, or visit SafeHavenForCats.org for information.
Foster homes for cats
Snowflake Animal Rescue, a nonprofit group, is seeking foster homes for cats in need. For information, go to www.snowflakerescue.org or call 919-990-2478.
Second Chance pet rescue
Second Chance Pet Adoptions seeks volunteers to assist at its no-kill shelter. Clean cat rooms, wash dogs and offer foster care. For information, visit www.secondchancenc.org or call 919-851-8404.
Hospice volunteers needed
Liberty Home Care & Hospice needs volunteers to help care for its residents. Liberty serves Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Knightdale, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Wendell and Zebulon. For information, go to www.libertyhomecare.com.
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle seeks volunteers for activities. Get your hands dirty at the teaching farm, deliver food to people in need or lead cooking classes and demonstrations. For information, visit www.foodshuttle.org.
ESL volunteers
The English as a second language program seeks volunteers to help teach and with program outreach. Knowledge of another language is not required. For information, contact the program office at 919-996-6844 or email the volunteer coordinator at eslvolunteercoordinator@raleighnc.gov.
Special Olympics
Special Olympics Wake County seeks volunteers to help during training and competitive events. Volunteers assist as event officials, athlete escorts, coaches, award presenters and more. For information or to volunteer, visit www.raleighnc.gov or call recreation program manager Brian Philpot at 919-996-2111.
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
The Carolinas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is looking for volunteers to help with fundraising and events. For information, call 919-845-2155 or visit www.cff.org/Chapters/carolinas.
SPCA of Wake County
The SPCA of Wake County needs volunteers at adoption centers and events. For information, visit www.spcawake.org.
Drivers needed
The Center for Volunteer Caregiving needs volunteers to drive seniors to appointments, four to eight hours per month. Call 919-460-0567 or visit www.volunteercaregiving.org to volunteer.
