North Raleigh: Community

April 19, 2017 3:33 PM

Volunteer Notes: April 23

Letterland Day

Raleigh’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department needs volunteers to help from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Letterland Day, Saturday, May 6, at Pullen Park.Volunteers can help with activity stations, face painting and games, or they can take on the role of a costumed Letterland character. Volunteers must be 15 or older. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2pRxcv7. For more information. contact Jenna Kostka at jenna.kostka@raleighnc.gov or 919-996-6464.

Artsplosure

Volunteers are needed for Artsplosure May 19-21 in Raleigh. Volunteers who give two to three hours of their time will receive an Artsplosure 2017 T-shirt. For a complete list of opportunities, go to http://www.raleighartsfestival.com/volunteer/. To register online, go to http://bit.ly/2o3jf0l. For specific questions, contact Glenda at volunteer@artsplosure.org.

Weather observers

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network needs volunteers to take daily weather observations using a low-cost gauge. To learn more, go to www.cocorahs.org.

Transitions LifeCare

Transitions LifeCare offers volunteer information sessions throughout the year. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can attend a one-hour session to learn more. For information, go to www.transitionslifecare.org/volunteer.

North Raleigh Ministries

North Raleigh Ministries is looking for volunteers to help at its crisis center and thrift shop/warehouse. Opportunities are available for everyone, from high school and college students to retirees. For information, email volunteer@northraleighministries.com or call 919-844-6676, ext. 4.

Help refugees, immigrants

A variety of opportunities in Raleigh are available to help immigrants and refugees get a fresh start. To learn more, visit the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants’ website, refugees.org, email info@uscrinc.org or call 919-334-0072, ext. 4004.

Lutheran Services Carolinas Refugee Resettlement

Lutheran Services Carolinas Refugee Resettlement needs volunteers to help refugees adjust to new lives in the Raleigh community. For details, contact Robert Evans at 501-940-3939 or email-revans@lscarolinas.net.

SAFE Haven for Cats

SAFE Haven for Cats needs volunteers to help care for cats at its facility at 8431-137 Garvey Drive, Raleigh. Shifts are 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Email volunteer@SafeHavenForCats.org, or visit SafeHavenForCats.org for information.

Foster homes for cats

Snowflake Animal Rescue, a nonprofit group, is seeking foster homes for cats in need. For information, go to www.snowflakerescue.org or call 919-990-2478.

Second Chance pet rescue

Second Chance Pet Adoptions seeks volunteers to assist at its no-kill shelter. Clean cat rooms, wash dogs and offer foster care. For information, visit www.secondchancenc.org or call 919-851-8404.

Hospice volunteers needed

Liberty Home Care & Hospice needs volunteers to help care for its residents. Liberty serves Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Knightdale, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Wendell and Zebulon. For information, go to www.libertyhomecare.com.

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle seeks volunteers for activities. Get your hands dirty at the teaching farm, deliver food to people in need or lead cooking classes and demonstrations. For information, visit www.foodshuttle.org.

ESL volunteers

The English as a second language program seeks volunteers to help teach and with program outreach. Knowledge of another language is not required. For information, contact the program office at 919-996-6844 or email the volunteer coordinator at eslvolunteercoordinator@raleighnc.gov.

Special Olympics

Special Olympics Wake County seeks volunteers to help during training and competitive events. Volunteers assist as event officials, athlete escorts, coaches, award presenters and more. For information or to volunteer, visit www.raleighnc.gov or call recreation program manager Brian Philpot at 919-996-2111.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Carolinas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is looking for volunteers to help with fundraising and events. For information, call 919-845-2155 or visit www.cff.org/Chapters/carolinas.

SPCA of Wake County

The SPCA of Wake County needs volunteers at adoption centers and events. For information, visit www.spcawake.org.

Drivers needed

The Center for Volunteer Caregiving needs volunteers to drive seniors to appointments, four to eight hours per month. Call 919-460-0567 or visit www.volunteercaregiving.org to volunteer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Artist Patrick Dougherty in "Craft in America"

Artist Patrick Dougherty in 1:00

Artist Patrick Dougherty in "Craft in America"
Mother tells Wake School Board that bullying and racial discrimination are not being reported 2:35

Mother tells Wake School Board that bullying and racial discrimination are not being reported

Nation Hahn speaks of late wife Jamie during sentencing of Jonathan Broyhill 1:37

Nation Hahn speaks of late wife Jamie during sentencing of Jonathan Broyhill

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos