National Day of Prayer is May 4 – Turchetti

In 1952, President Harry S. Truman signed the law that created the National Day of Prayer. The observance is always on the first Thursday in May, and its purpose is to invite people of all faiths to come together to pray for the nation.
On Thursday, May 4, a National Day of Prayer observance will be at the Wake Forest Town Hall Centennial Plaza in downtown Wake Forest. The gathering will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 Brooks St.
Organizers say pastors from many faiths will be there and join with millions of Americans across the United States to pray for the nation, families, schools, churches, elected leaders, police and the military. There will be special music in addition to prayer. T
he rain site is Binkley Chapel at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. All are welcome.
She Prays
She Prays, the 2017 Influence Conference, is coming to Living Word Family Church in Wake Forest on May 5 and 6.
Attendees will explore how to pray effectively and examine the power of prayer. Speakers include Karen Abercrombie, an actress in the movie “War Room,” and author and speaker Christine Martin. The event also includes live praise, worship and giveaways.
Registration is available in advance at http://bit.ly/2qdm2EN for $39, which includes the cost of lunch on Saturday and a swag bag. Tickets at the door will be $49. Paid childcare is available on site.
Living Word Family Church is located at 10520 Star Road in Wake Forest.
Friendship Day
The Raleigh/Wake chapter of Church Women United will host its May Friendship Day on Friday, May 5, at Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 4900 Kaplan Drive, Raleigh.
Beginning in 1945, May Friendship Day has been an annual CWU observance to strengthen a growing sense of unity, the joy of Christian fellowship and the power of Christianity in times of need.
Registration and fellowship will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational program based on the theme “Kindling New Fires of Love.” The observance concludes with lunch, catered by Interfaith Food Shuttle.
All are invited. For more information, contact Susie Heath at 919-427-5829.
Founded in 1941, Church Women United is a racially, culturally, theologically inclusive Christian women’s movement celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace and justice. It is recognized as a non-governmental organization by the United Nations and is impassioned to act on behalf of women and children throughout the world.
Grilling for Good
Northpark Church in North Raleigh is “Grilling for Good” with its grilling class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
The class is open to beginners and long-time barbecue masters, and all grills, utensils and food are included with the cost of the class. Students will be grilling up appetizers, meats, side dishes and desserts and then eating and enjoying them.
The cost of the class is $100 for participants 14 and older and $50 for younger participants. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/2oBWbGB.
Proceeds from the class will help fund a mission trip to Africa this fall. Northpark Church is located at 600 Mount Vernon Church Road in Raleigh.
‘Young Artists in Concert’
Wake Forest Baptist Church will present “Young Artists in Concert.”
The featured performer will be Kevin Xu, a ninth-grade student at Green Hope High School in Cary. Xu has won many musical awards and has had his solo debut with the Winston-Salem Symphony.
Tickets for the concert are $12 for general admission, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for students. They are available online at http://bit.ly/2qd7qVD.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the sanctuary of Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 E. South Ave., Wake Forest.
