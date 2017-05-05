Women with Purpose will focus on entrepreneur’s life lessons – Turchetti

Women with Purpose, a local ministry focused on faith and women in the workforce, will present a special luncheon event on May 24.
Local entrepreneur Barbara Mulkey will present “I Sure Wish I’d Learned this Sooner, but at Least I Know it Now!”
Mulkey will share the most important five lessons she learned during her career as an entrepreneur and an engineer and how she is applying those lessons to experience joy in the midst of the ups and downs of her life today.
She will compare the challenges of building a business while raising a family with her current challenges of balancing a new career, dependent elderly parents and young grandchildren. She has found that, while life’s challenges change, true wisdom is applicable in all circumstances.
“As I experience one decade of life after another, I have come to realize that each one brings with it a new set of challenges,” Mulkey said. “Each experience has led to new wisdom and confirmation of my personal values and thankfully, wisdom and values are ageless and applicable to all situations.”
Barbara Mulkey is the director of the Shelton Leadership Center. In 1993, she founded Mulkey Engineers & Consultants, an engineering consulting firm specializing in engineering and related services for the public and private sectors. She started the company at her kitchen table, and it made the list of top 500 engineering companies nationally multiple times while under her leadership.
As a graduate of N.C. State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College of Engineering, Mulkey has served for eight years on the N.C. State Board of Trustees, including two years as chair. She is also a former board member of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Institute for Engineering, Technology & Science.
Currently, she serves as a member of the Research Triangle Foundation board of directors, and also serves as chair of the Triangle Universities Center for Advanced Studies.
The Women with Purpose ministry was founded in 2014 with the goal of helping women in the workforce know, understand and experience their purpose in Christ. It offers Bible studies and special events.
Women with Purpose is part of the larger ministry, With Purpose International, that seeks to help individuals begin a relationship with God or grow in their existing faith journey.
The luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Mia Francesca restaurant at North Hills. The cost is $15 and can be paid online at http://withpurposeinternational.com/women-with-purpose-luncheon/. The deadline to register is May 19.
Carla Turchetti compiles Faith in Focus each week. Email her with details of upcoming events at carla.turchetti.writer@gmail.com.
Comments