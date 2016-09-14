Smithfield Council OKs housing, smart meters

A developer is stepping in to remake a stalled housing project in Smithfield.
In 2001, the Town Council rezoned 9.45 acres on Barbour Road at Laurel Drive for 25 duplexes, or 50 apartments. But the project, dubbed Boyette Farm, stalled and was abandoned before the developer built the first duplex.
Now, Genesis Living Inc. plans to build row houses on the land, and earlier this month, the company received the rezoning and special-use permit it needed from the Smithfield Town Council. The company is calling the development Bella Square.
“This rezoning will allow the completion of a stagnant project as well as the development of a product that meets the current market demand in the area,” the company said in its application.
In all, Genesis Living plans 45 row houses with sidewalks. The attached houses will be 1,350 to 2,000 square feet with garages. They will sell for $170,000 to $180,000, according to Smithfield Planning Director Paul Embler. A homeowners’ association will govern the subdivision.
All that’s on the property now are the streets, water and sewer lines and storm-drainage systems installed by the previous developer.
Genesis Living hasn’t said yet when construction will begin, but Embler said the developer plans to complete at least 16 units in the first year of construction. Some could be ready by next spring.
Council members welcomed the news.
“I want to thank the applicant for this project that’s going to be of great use to this community,” Councilman Emery Ashley said.
“This is a good thing, and we need this in our town,” Councilman Travis Scott added.
Smart meters
The council agreed to begin replacing Smithfield water and electricity meters with so-called smart meters.
The town will spend $86,642 for 400 water meters and $123,034 for 400 electricity meters. All will go downtown in the first phase of a program that will eventually replace the 4,434 electricity meters and 5,694 water meters in Smithfield.
“We’re going to trade out every meter,” said Ted Credle, the town’s utilities director.
The town set aside money for the meters in this year’s budget. It plans to replace all meters over the next three to four years.
Smart meters are more accurate and can beam their monthly readings to a central location, essentially eliminating the need for meter readers. Credle said Smithfield would require meter readers only to check on unusual readings.
Also, utility customers will be able to go online to view their electricity and water usage.
Credle said Smithfield is buying the same meter that Benson is using in a pilot program. In Benson, he said, the pilot program stumbled early, but the meters are performing well.
“We’ve been learning from their experience,” Credle said of Benson. “There were growing pains ... problems setting up. Now it’s up and running, and they’re overjoyed with it.”
Support for rec staff
During the public-comment portion of the council meeting, two citizens spoke in support of the town’s parks and recreation staff, particularly those at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center.
Earlier this summer, the council heard that staff had told children in a Salvation Army summer camp to leave the SRAC and not come back. That supposedly followed after an altercation between a camper and the child of a SRAC member.
But an investigation by the police department found no validity to the claim that SRAC staff had banished Salvation Army campers. Instead, police found that campers stayed some 30 minutes after the altercation and left at a time of the Salvation Army’s choosing. Also, police found that the altercation did not rise to the level of assault under North Carolina law.
Mayor Andy Moore said he had since received a letter of apology from Salvation Army Maj. Keri Booth.
“A thimble full of sugar will get you a lot further than a bottle of vinegar,” said Sonny Howard. “What we have here in Smithfield you should be very proud of.”
Howard said he saw no reason why Parks and Recreation staff should have been on local television news.
“There was no rhyme or reason for that to occur,” he said. “I’m sorry it happened. I’ve given to the Salvation Army over the years and taken on a couple of families, but let’s be truthful.”
Former Johnston County Social Services director Earl Marett said he’d had a long, positive relationship with the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“These kids have been through very hard times in life and this ... made quite a difference in their lives,” Marett said of children in social services programs who spent time at Smithfield parks and recreation facilities.
“I think we have the best Parks and Recreation Department a town of this size could possibly ask for,” Marett added.
Councilman Stephen Rabil apologized to SRAC staff members, saying they shouldn’t have been subjected to baseless accusations and the media attention that followed. He also thanked police for their investigation.
“The truth always comes out in the end,” Rabil said.
Dr. Gettys Cohen spoke after Howard and Marett to say he was disappointed the town had neglected and later closed the Eva Ennis Pool. He said if Smithfield spends tax dollars on the SRAC, it should do something for people who can’t easily travel there.
A busy meeting
Also this month, the council:
▪ Issued a conditional-use permit for a used-car lot on the south side of East Edgerton Street at its intersection with North Bright Leaf Boulevard.
▪ Heard an economic-development report from town spokesman Tim Kerigan and Mike Fleming, a member of Smithfield’s Economic Development Advisory Committee.
Fleming said the committee had formed three subcommittees to focus on vision, branding and marketing; redevelopment; and opportunities for growth through industry expansion. Kerigan said he had been meeting with existing businesses to make sure the town was retaining them and encouraging expansion.
▪ The council signed off on three special events: Race for Lace, a 5k event on Nov. 12 that will raise money in the fight against cystic fibrosis; Praise in the Park on Oct. 22; and a Smithfield Halloween House on Oct. 31.
▪ Agreed to pay Corporate Impressions Landscapes $26,800 to erect a white, six-foot-tall high fence that will shield Pine Acres subdivision from nearby commercial development.
▪ Agreed to pay Eberhart Construction $52,000 to install a second sludge press at the water plant.
▪ Agreed to pay TAP Construction $11,600 to demolish the burned-out house at 116 S. Fifth St.
▪ Agreed to pay the Downtown Smithfield Development Corp. $55,000 to support and recruit businesses, encourage new development, work to increase business activity and support capital projects. DSDC handles marketing for the downtown area and hosts events.
▪ Gave Fire Chief John Blanton a 2.5-percent raise after six months in his new role. The raise is worth $1,785, bringing his pay to $71,400 annually.
▪ Agreed to spend $5,000 over the next two years for a parks and recreation master plan.
▪ Agreed to seek a $160,000 state grant to help build an inclusion playground and Miracle League ball field. The grant would require a town match of $30,00 and $10,000 from the Partnership to Build a Miracle, a private group raising money for the project.
▪ Signed a contract with a new online bill-payment company, Official Payments Corps. The company offers a tiered fee schedule: 50 cents for bills paid using a checking account number; $3 for debit cards; and $4.50 for credit cards.
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
