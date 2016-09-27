Smithfield Herald

September 27, 2016 12:56 PM

Smithfield License Plate Agency in new location

The Smithfield License Plate Agency has opened in its new home at 3175 S. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. That’s across the road from White Swan Bar-B-Q. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number remains 919-934-8707.

Related content

Smithfield Herald

Comments

Videos

First day of school at Micro Elementary

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos