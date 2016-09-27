Smithfield License Plate Agency in new location

The Smithfield License Plate Agency has opened in its new home at 3175 S. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. That’s across the road from White Swan Bar-B-Q. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number remains 919-934-8707.
September 27, 2016 12:56 PM
