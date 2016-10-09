Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Johnston County

West Johnston High School graduate Deandre Blevins talks about the East squad's 20-3 win Wednesday night in the annual N.C. Coaches Association All-Star Football Game played at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro on Wednesday, July 20, 2016.
East girls soccer All-Stars Nicole Guerrero of Clayton High School (at left) and Amanda Eckard of Corinth Holders High School (at right) talk about their squad’s 2-1 win Tuesday night in the annual N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game at Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C. on Tuesday, July 19, 2016.
Princeton High School senior Kelsey Peedin talks about the Bulldogs' win in the 2016 NCHSAA 1A State Softball Championship Series and winning state titles in both volleyball and softball during her career.
VIDEO: Princeton High School softball head coach Terry Braswell talks about his team's win in the 2016 NCHSAA 1A State Softball Championship Series. The Bulldogs defeated North Stanly 3-2 on Saturday evening to clinch the title.