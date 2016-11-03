News Briefs: Nov. 6

Clayton man jailed on drug charges
A Clayton man faces felony drug and firearms charges, including manufacturing methamphetamine, after Clayton police searched his home with the help of state and county law enforcement.
Brian Michael Hoeger, 24, of 264 Johnson Drive in downtown Clayton, was jailed after officers searched his home and found materials used to make meth, stolen firearms, pills, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, a marijuana plant and several mushrooms believed to be hallucinogenic.
Clayton police conducted the search with help from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, which Clayton police called to help disassemble the meth lab. Johnston County Emergency Management decontaminated Hoeger, which is standard procedure, and the Clayton Fire Department and Johnston County EMS were on the scene in case someone got hurt during the cleanup of the meth lab.
“We had them on standby because there are so many possibilities of what can occur when you’re dealing with a meth lab,” Clayton Police Chief R.W. Bridges said. “This is very unstable and dangerous material, and it’s definitely hazardous.”
Hoeger was jailed under a $250,000 bond. He faces felony charges of manufacturing methamphetamine; possession of precursors to methamphetamine; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking opiates; manufacturing marijuana; conspiracy; and maintaining a dwelling. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Officers also charged another resident of the house, Gregory Peter Johnson, 53, after they found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia found in his room.
Johnston man convicted of drug charges
A federal court jury has found a Johnston County man guilty of a number of drug charges.
The jury said Franky Louis Hoston, 26, of Smithfield was guilty possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of distributing, manufacturing and using methamphetamine and heroin.
A federal grand jury had indicted Hoston and two others on Dec. 15, 2015.
In late spring 2015, a Smithfield police officer received information from a confidential source who said a Smithfield man was selling heroin. In June 2015, another Smithfield officer received an anonymous tip regarding illegal drug activity at Hoston’s residence on Boyette Circle.
Based on that information, police began to conduct surveillance on the residence. Just as the first concerned citizen noted, Smithfield officers observed multiple vehicles briefly stopping for short times at the residence.
On July 17, police executed a search warrant at the residence, where they found heroin, marijuana, meth, a handgun, ammunition and $6,000.
Smithfield man pleads guilty to tax fraud
A Smithfield man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the government and commit theft of public money.
According to court documents, Oscar Barahona Fiallos owned and operated a tax-preparation business in Smithfield under the names El Caracol Inc. and Oscar’s Income Tax Service. In 2011 and 2012, Fiallos cashed large numbers of U.S. Treasury checks issued as a result of fraudulent tax returns filed in the names of third parties.
The checks were provided to Fiallos by co-conspirators, and Fiallos never met the third-party payees, who purportedly lived in New York, New Jersey and North Carolina. Fiallos deposited the checks into his bank account and then provided co-conspirators with cash equal to the value of the check, minus a check-cashing fee.
After a bank account was closed, Fiallos obtained a check-cashing license so that he could continue cashing checks for his co-conspirators. He also prepared Individual Taxpayer Identification Number applications and false tax returns for third parties he did not meet and who did not sign the documents. Fiallos agreed that the loss to the IRS was more than $2.8 million.
Fiallos pleaded guilty to one count of a conspiring to defraud the United States and commit theft of public money. In addition to his prison sentence, Fiallos was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $2.8 million to the IRS in the amount of $2.8 million.
School board moves November meeting
The Johnston County Board of Education has moved its November meeting to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Landfill on holiday
The Johnston County landfill and solid waste convenience centers will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. They will be closed Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving.
Comments