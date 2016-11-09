Smithfield man charged in infant daughter’s death

Police have charged a man with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse following the death of his infant daughter on Sunday.
Guillermo Tinajero-Resendiz, 28, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday where an infant was reportedly having difficulty breathing, according to a statement from Smithfield police Capt. R. Sheppard. Officers found the infant unresponsive and not breathing and administered CPR until EMS arrived, Sheppard said.
The infant was transported to Johnston County Medical Center, where she died.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Tuesday that prompted the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office to charge Tinajero-Resendiz. Police have not released other details about the incident, including the autopsy’s findings.
