Selma oil terminals to get two new tanks

Selma is home to an oil- and gasoline-storage terminal that will expand after a unanimous vote by the Town Council earlier this month.
Two storage operations, both owned by Kinder Morgan Southeast Terminals LLC, will grow after the council voted to allow two new tanks, one at 80,000 barrels and another at 20,000 barrels.
The 80,000-barrel tank will be the company’s largest in Selma. Kinder Morgan also plans to expand office space and convert two existing tanks for gasoline storage instead of oil.
“This is positive growth,” Selma Mayro Cheryl Oliver said in an email. “We’re hearing from fuel distributors that Selma is one of their preferred locations. The existing companies are well-managed and they support Selma on an ongoing basis by providing supplies for our fire department, helping sponsor events, etc.”
