Selma oil terminals to get two new tanks

2:38 A Message from President-elect Donald J. Trump Pause

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:54 Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield calls for Gov. Pat McCrory to concede election

2:38 President-elect Trump shares video update on White House transition and policy plans

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned