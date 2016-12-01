Make a Difference

Toy drive
A toy drive to benefit Harbor Inc. and the Salvation Army continues through Dec. 9. Drop-off sites are Carroll Pharmacy, Centenary United Methodist Church, The Diner, Hot Heads Salon and Julie Anne’s Salon & Spa, all in Smithfield; Lucas, Denning & Ellerbe in Selma; and Wilson’s Mills Christian Church in Wilson’s Mills. The toy drive is a project of Cub Scout Den 55.
School-supply drive
This holiday season, the Town of Smithfield is conducting a school-supply drive for South Smithfield and West Smithfield elementary schools.
The town is seeking donations of construction paper, dry-erase markers and erasers, electric pencil sharpeners, large and small zip-lock bags, sticky notes, unscented hand wipes, copy paper, facial tissue, staplers, cap erasers, puzzles, glue sticks, highlighters, paint and paint brushes.
Take your donations to Town Hall no later than Dec. 12. Town Hall is at 350 E. Market St.
Salvation Army seeking toys
Through Dec. 11, the Salvation Army is seeking donations of toys for boys and girls ages 8-12. Take donations to 306 N. Bright Leaf Blvd.
