Benson-area homeowner shoots intruder

A Benson-area homeowner shot a man who broke into his home, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Frederick Demonte Walden, 21, of Newton Grove, remained hospitalized Monday with injuries that were not considered life threatening, said sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
The sheriff’s office reported that a man broke into a home in the 1200 block of Adams Road at 4:19 a.m. Nov. 27.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Caldwell would not say how many shots the homeowner fired or what type of weapon he used. Neither would he say whether charges were pending.
Caldwell did say the homeowner did not know the intruder.
