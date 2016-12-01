Another bridge over I-95 hit by rig

A week after a tractor-trailer rig ran into a support for the U.S. 70 Business bridge over Interstate 95, another Smithfield highway bridge has been hit.
On Tuesday, a rig traveling north hit the bridge carrying Brogden Road over Interstate 95. But while the U.S. 70 Business bridge was damaged to the point of closure, the Brogden Road bridge reopened quickly, N.C. Department of Transportation officials said.
The driver, Ova Lindsey, 34, of Redmon, Ill. was charged with operating outside the permitted route, according to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Summerlin. Lindsey was hauling a large generator and had a permit for an oversized load, but Lindsey wasn’t permitted to drive under the Brogden Road bridge because of how tall the load was, Summerlin said in an email. The load struck the bottom of the bridge as it passed beneath.
The accident happened at about 1 p.m., said DOT spokesman Steve Abbott. “The bridge was inspected and judged to be safe for travel, and all lanes on I-95 were reopened less than two hours after the crash,” he said.
The bridge sustained only “minor cosmetic damage,” Abbott said.
“Nothing of a safety concern or that hindered travel over or under the bridge,” he added.
Meanwhile, the U.S. 70 Business bridge in Smithfield remained closed this week with just the westbound lane open. Repairs were expected to be made and the eastbound lanes reopened by Jan. 8, Abbott said.
