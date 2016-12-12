Smithfield Herald

December 12, 2016 7:47 AM

Smithfield parades Christmas

On Dec. 1, Smithfield lit its Christmas tree. A week later, the town staged its Christmas parade. The event, held at nighttime for a number of years now, drew a large crowd that lined Market Street from the courthouse to nearly Bright Leaf Boulevard. Herald photographer Drew Jackson was there to capture these photos. More are online at smithfieldherald.com.

