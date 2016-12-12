Smithfield parades Christmas

The Smithfield-Selma High School marching band makes its way down Market Street during the town’s Christmas parade on Thursday.
A Four Oaks firefighter waves to the crowd up and down Market Street during last Thursday’s Smithfield Christmas parade.
The Sudan Roadsters of Sampson County entertain parade watchers.
Dancers from Alicia’s School of Performing Arts in Benson offered a seasonal dance for the Smithfield Christmas parade.
The Shriners’ Dunn Clowns sprinkled their dance moves down Market Street in Smithfield.
There were many festive hats along the parade route in Smithfield, including Stacey Schall’s.
Johnston Animal Hospital took its parade float through Whoville.
The Wilson’s Mills Fire Department flashed the lights from its fire truck during Smithfield’s Christmas parade.
Isamar and Adilie Aguilar watch the parade last Thursday.
Ms. Teen Kinston-Lenoir County, Darby Reeder, appeared in the Smithfield parade.
Smithfield Powersports ditched the reindeer for a number of four-wheelers.
Bob Dumas and Erica DeLong of G105 were the grand marshals in Smithfield’s Christmas parade.
Temperatures were brisk but not blisteringly cold for Smithfield’s Christmas parade.
The parade crowds, which lined Market Street from the courthouse to nearly Bright Leaf Boulevard, and included a number of four-legged spectators.
Early in the parade, the Grinch from Johnston Animal Hospital made an appearance.
Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore traded his signature bowtie for a Santa hat during the Smithfield Christmas parade.
Smithfield Councilman Perry Harris waves to the crowd during the parade.
The Smithfield-Selma High School color guard performs as it marches past Tucker Furniture.
An appearance by Santa Claus served as the grand finale to the Smithfield Christmas parade.
Santa Claus takes a quiet moment for himself while he waits for his time to join the procession.
Passengers on the Artistry in Motion float wave to spectators along the parade route.
