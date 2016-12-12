Smithfield Herald

December 12, 2016 11:33 AM

Smithfield police offer holiday safety tips

FROM NEWS RELEASE

Smithfield police want to keep the Grinch from ruining Christmas, so they’ve offered up some tips to help people defend against holiday crime.

Shopping safety

▪  Always park in a well-lit and well-traveled area.

▪  Keep an eye out for people following you as you head to your vehicle.

▪  Keep your keys in your hand when approaching your vehicle and be ready to unlock the door. Don’t delay by fumbling for your keys.

▪  Place purchases out of sight in vehicles if you’re not headed home right after shopping. The best place is a locked trunk.

▪  Don’t leave your purse, wallet or cell phone or any other valuables in your car where they can be easily viewed.

▪  Always lock your vehicle and keep your windows closed, even when driving.

▪  If you go to an ATM for cash, check for people around and make sure it is in a well-lit and safe location.

▪  Carry only the credit cards and cash you need. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

▪  Keep track of your credit and debit card purchasing history by comparing it to your receipts. Report any fraudulent charges.

▪  When using a credit or debit card, keep the card close to avoid data theft.

Home safety

▪  Lock all doors and windows when you leave the house, even for a few minutes. Be mindful of electrical cords running out windows or doors that can prevent you from securing your home.

▪  When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail.

▪  If you leave town for an extended time, request a house check from the police department by calling 919-934-2121.

▪  Put indoor and outdoor lights on automatic timers.

▪  Leave a radio or television on in the house so it sounds like someone is home.

▪  Don’t post details about your travel plans on social media.

▪  Don’t display holiday gifts where they will be visible from the doors and windows of your home.

▪  Make sure your Christmas tree is mounted on a sturdy base so children or pets can’t pull it down.

▪  After the holidays have passed, take TV and other valuable gift boxes to a recycling center. Never leave them outside your home or in your trash.

▪  Enjoy holiday festivities but drink alcohol responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

Smithfield Herald

