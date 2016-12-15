Curbside leaf collection underway in Smithfield

From November to February, the Town of Smithfield offers curbside leaf collection.
Crews use large vacuums to pick up loose leaves and pine straw.
To make sure leaves are collected and to prevent hazards:
▪ Have the pile of debris ready for removal no later than the evening before your scheduled trash pickup day.
▪ If crews do not pick up the debris on the scheduled day, it’s because they’re running behind because of the volume of leaves along the curb and in the roadway that day.
▪ Avoid placing leaves on sidewalks, meter boxes and storm drains.
▪ Keep leaves away from fire hydrants and mail boxes.
▪ Park vehicles a safe distance from leaves.
Questions? Call the Smithfield Public Works Department at 919-934-2596.
