Smithfield busts net more than $10,000 worth of drugs

After selling drugs to an undercover agent, more than a dozen people ended up on Smithfield Police Department’s “Naughty List.”
That’s what police are calling an undercover drug operation that netted multiple arrests and seized more than $10,000 worth of drugs.
Smithfield police Capt. Ryan Sheppard said the undercover deals went down in and around Smithfield, but other agencies were involved in the operation, including the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office; the Clayton, Four Oaks and Selma police departments; and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement. As of this week, 15 arrests had been made.
Sheppard wouldn’t specify how long the operation went on, but said at its end, police had filed 120 felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges.
“At the conclusion of the operation, warrants were obtained and suspects were taken into custody,” Sheppard said.
When executing three search warrants tied to the investigation, police seized 19 grams of heroin worth $9,800 on the street, 49 grams of marijuana worth $500, untaxed alcohol, an undisclosed amount of the pain medication fentanyl, an undisclosed amount of cash and one pistol.
To put the operation in perspective, Sheppard said simply that Smithfield had had bigger drug busts in the past.
