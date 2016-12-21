Liverman receives volunteer award

Anita Liverman of Smithfield has received the 2016 Frances Finch Hobart Award for Voluntary Community Service.
Liverman, a registered nurse who retired from the Johnston County Health Department in 2002, has a long record of volunteer service.
At her church, First Presbyterian in Smithfield, she has been a deacon, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, and a member f the handbell choir. Also, Liverman is in charge of bereavement meals and is a longtime caretaker of the church. When First Presbyterian built a wing for office, a kitchen and fellowship hall, she served on the Building and was chairman of the Design Committee. She also led the Kitchen Committee, coordinating the selection of appliances and equipment.
Since 1983, Liverman has been a Neuse Little Theater volunteer. She has appeared on stage, choreographed dance numbers and designed costumes. Since 1999, she has been the theater’s set painter and set dresser.
As a nurse, Liverman’s training attracted her to the American Cancer Society and its Johnston County Relay for Life. In 1995, she was the first luminaria chairman, a project that helped raise additional money for the American Cancer Society.
Once a week, Liverman volunteers at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, visiting patients and their families and sometimes taking stock of the kitchen supplies to make sure the kitchen is ready for families and patients to use. She has been a hospice volunteer since 2010.
In 2013, the Smithfield Town Council appointed Liverman to its Appearance Commission. For the past two years, she has been its chairman. The commission meets monthly. Some of the commission’s projects have included adding an attractive iron railing along the street in front of the Neuse Little Theatre and managing two street tree projects.
Liverman has been a member of the Down-to-Earth Garden Club for more than 25 years. In 2011, she joined the Ava Gardner Museum board of directors. For six years, she served on the Johnston County Arts Council board of directors. In 2014-15, she mentored a student at Smithfield-Selma High School.
“Because of her humility, many persons in the community wouldn’t know about all the things Anita Liverman has done for so many,” her nomination form said. “Anita takes a task and gets it done without fanfare or need of applause.”
