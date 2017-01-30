Town can replace trees lost to storm

Hurricane Matthew took a toll on Johnston County and Smithfield, and while many remain busy with household repairs, others are mourning trees lost to the storm.
If those trees were in town rights-of-way, the Smithfield Appearance Commission can replace them.
The commission has dollars available in a fund supported by the J.B. and J.P. George Foundation, Peggy Scott, commission chairwoman, told the Smithfield Town Council recently.
“I wanted to inform the citizens of Smithfield if they have lost trees along the right-of-way of their homes and would like the trees replaced, we can offer you that at no charge,” Scott said.
The tree-planting program is also open to homeowners who simply want trees planted in street rights-of-way, no storm damage necessary.
“Trees can be replaced or added with any kind of tree that is approved by the commission and Lenny Branch of the Public Works Department,” Scott said.
“I know people are dealing with a lot right now, but some people were very attached to the trees near their homes, and this way they can get them replaced for free because trees of a good size can be so expensive,” Scott said. “We just thought this was a great program that could really help.”
For more information about the tree program, call town hall at 919-934-2116.
