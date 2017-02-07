Micro Elementary celebrates school’s past, future

Hundreds of people gathered Jan. 22 for the Micro Elementary School dedication.
Community members, alumni and students walked the Halls of History, a makeshift museum that school staff and students created in the school’s hallways.
“To be able to see the alumni come and walk the halls and see their faces and lives on the halls of Micro Elementary has been very exciting and rewarding,” said Principal Carla Withrow.
Withrow and her staff met with community members, read Johnston County history books and visited the Johnston County Heritage Center to learn about the school’s past.
The original school, built in 1924, was home to students in grades 1-11. Some of that school’s first students, including Dr. Woodrow Batten, were honored guests at the dedication.
“This is a great celebration of the new school,” said Batten, who was a first-grader at Micro School in 1927. “It’s so wonderful to know that the people here are providing so beautifully for the students in this community.”
Photographs dating to the 1920s and desks from the original school were on display.
All of those in attendance took part in a dedication litany that emphasized the importance of community and education in Micro.
“I’m so glad that everyone has seen the necessity of keeping Micro Elementary in our community,” said Linda Peedin, a Micro High alumnus. “This is the backbone of our community that we want to keep going forever.”
Micro High was demolished in 1987, but North Johnston Middle was built on the land where the original school stood. A new North Johnston Middle opened in 2015, and the old North Middle campus became home to the new Micro Elementary School.
The school has hung on to pieces of the past, like the school’s original colors and mascot the Black Widow.
“When the school was demolished, I think the entire community felt a sense of loss,” said Withrow. “This is the beginning of a new era for Micro.”
Comments